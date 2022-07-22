type here...
CANADA Batoche Historic Site Lands to Be Donated to Saskatchewan...
CANADA

Batoche Historic Site Lands to Be Donated to Saskatchewan Métis

Batoche, Sask, where the Battle of Batoche took place from May 9 to 12, 1885, and a site of great importance to the Mestizos in the province will be returned to Mestizo ownership, the federal government announced Friday. (Catherine Vermett)

The federal government announced on Friday that land at Batoche National Historic Site, an important area close to Métis hearts in Saskatchewan, will be returned to Métis control.

The federal press release says the transfer will include 690 hectares of land in Batoche, 78 kilometers north of Saskatoon.

The exact transition date has not yet been announced.

“The Batoche area has always been important to our Métis citizens, our history and our resistance,” Métis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said in a press release.

“The repatriation of Batoche lands is tangible and paves the way for reconciliation.”

McCallum said that the Métis people would determine how best to use the repatriated lands, and that the ultimate sacrifices of their ancestors would be celebrated.

The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan will have special responsibility for the western lands of the National Historic Landmark.

  • “Our people in this province are ready”: Métis Nation-Sask., Parks Canada discussed the future of Batoche

Batoche was founded in 1872 by Xavier Letendre, a mestizo merchant who opened a ferry service along the South Saskatchewan River in a village he nicknamed Batoche.

Batoche was where Louis Riel, Gabriel Dumont, and the Métis provisional government fought the military forces of the federal government, ending the Northwest Resistance of 1885.

“These lands are of profound cultural, spiritual and historical significance to Saskatchewan Métis citizens,” the federal government said in a statement.

“Parks Canada has a longstanding partnership with Métis at Batoche National Historic Site, and this land transfer and commitment to co-management marks an important step in the ongoing relationship.”

In 1996, the federal government transferred the territory of the festival Back to Batoche to Métis. This land is now administered by the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan. In 1998, Parks Canada and Métis Nation-Saskatchewn entered into a co-management agreement to preserve the historic site.

North, Prairies and Economic Development Minister Daniel Vandal and Canada’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change and Parks Canada Stephen Guilbaud attended the 50th annual Back to Batoche event on Friday at the National Historic Site where the announcement was made.

The event celebrates Métis culture, honors Métis veterans, and gives Métis people the opportunity to reconnect with their homeland.

