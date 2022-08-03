Batgirl won’t see the light of day after Warner Bros. will cancel the release

Warner Bros. cut $90 million Bat Girl a film planned for HBO Max, according to a person associated with the film who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The decision was highly unusual for such an expensive and near-finished film. But in the end, the studio decided Bat Girl neither deserved a streaming debut nor a theatrical release, and instead chose to write off the film entirely, starring in the heights star Lesley Grace as Batgirl and Michael Keaton (returning as Batman), J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser in the lead roles. It was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah. Production will end in April.

Warner Bros.’ decision, unparalleled in Hollywood history, shocked the industry. When a big-budget film doesn’t live up to the studio’s expectations, it’s usually sold out or dumped in a landfill with little fanfare. Bat Girlgreenlit prior to WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery Inc. will instead simply not see the light after reportedly poor test screenings.

“We are saddened and shocked by this news. We still cannot believe it,” El Arbi and Fallah said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As directors, it is very important that our work is shown to the audience, and although the film is far from complete, we want fans around the world to have the opportunity to see and accept the final film for themselves. Maybe one day they will inshaAllah [if God wills].”

The directors captioned their statement, posted on Instagram, “Batgirl for life.”

Under the new chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslava Warner Bros. is changing its strategy for film releases and cost cutting. Under previous chief executive Jason Kilar, and partly in response to the pandemic, the studio implemented daily releases in 2021, opening films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Other films such as Bat Girlreleased exclusively for HBO Max.

This year, Warner Bros. returned to exclusive theatrical showcases for at least 45 days before submitting films to HBO Max. Bye Bat Girl not as expensive as many superhero movies that typically cost US$150-200 million to make, this is a more budget movie for the HBO Max title.

Zaslav believes that big-budget films are best shown in theaters. But the film’s marketing Bat Girl tens of millions more would be required for such an issue. On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery will report earnings for the second quarter.

Representatives from Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment. Bat Girl the plans were first reported by the New York Post.

New Scooby-Doo movie delayed by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. also postponed Scoob!: Holiday havenalmost finished 2020s sequel Scub! Producer/writer Tony Cervone confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Scoob! the film was mothballed.

“Yes, I’m afraid it’s true,” Cervone wrote. “The film is almost finished and turned out great. I’m just heartbroken.”

Bat Girl the cancellation comes when Warner Bros. is trying to renew its DC Films operations. Bye Batman earlier in the year with ticket sales reaching US$770.8 million, Warner DC releases were volatile and controversial. Flashslated to premiere next June, it stars Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii on charges of disorderly conduct and on suspicion of assault.

Warner Bros. is looking to reorganize and reboot its DC pipeline – getting bigger, not smaller with its rival Marvel. In the end, Bat Girl did not fit these plans.