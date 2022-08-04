New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After Warner Bros.’ Shocking announcement DC Comics movie “Batgirl” has been canceled, actress Leslie Grace — set to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time.

The The “In The Heights” star took to Instagram on Wednesday and “Querida Familia!” shared a series of stills and footage from the set of the nearly $100 million superhero film, which begins with the title. – means “Dear Family!” In Spanish.

“In light of the recent news about our film ‘Batgirl’, I am proud of all the love, hard work and purpose our incredible cast and tireless crew have put in over 7 months. Scotland,” Grace He commented.

She went on to say that she was truly “blessed” to work with such an amazing team on the project and added a special note to all “Batgirl” fans:

The ‘Batgirl’ movie was killed by Warner Bros. Despite costing around $100M

“To every Batgirl fan – as Babs said it best, “My own brave hero!” Thank you for the love and belief in letting me put on the cape and be #Batgirl for life!”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed that Grace’s comments were putting the DC Comics film on hold as its budget reportedly ballooned to more than $90 million. COVID-19 delays and related shutdowns.

“The decision not to release ‘Batgirl’ reflects a strategic shift in our leadership regarding the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Falla also released their own statement about the canceled film.

The couple announced they were “hurt” and “shocked” and “still can’t believe” the news.

“As directors, it’s very important to show our work to the audience, and we want fans around the world to have the chance to see and cherish the final film for themselves, even before the film is finished,” said the film’s producers. He also helmed “Bad Boys for Life” in 2020.

Marvel star Zoe Saldana also blamed Warner Bros. for killing the “Batgirl” movie.

The actress shared a photo of Grace on her Instagram story with the caption: “No way… Really outrageous move from the studio. For what? For tax deduction?!”

Saldana also reposted the “Batgirl” star’s Instagram story talking about the cancellation of the DC Comics film.