New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week after being found guilty on drug charges in Russia.

Griner initially pleaded guilty to drug charges. She was arrested in February for bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils through a Moscow airport. She has since been detained and is expected to remain in the country until the US and Russia agree to a prisoner swap.

Lisa Leslie, the former WNBA superstar who won four Olympic gold medals during her illustrious career, attended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s Ping Pong 4 Purpose event on Monday. She spoke to Fox News Digital about Griner’s sentencing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s unfortunate,” said the former LA Sparks great. “But I hope everything ends up going in the right direction. I know they asked her to plead guilty, and she did. Let’s hope we can get a transplant and get her home as soon as possible.

“Britney will always be in our prayers and we all hope this all ends soon.”

Leslie said she believes Griner’s arrest and sentencing is a lesson to all.

NBA, WNBA call Brittney Griner’s punishment ‘unfair and unfortunate,’ SportsWorld responds

“And we learned a lot from that lesson, you know, all of us. Not every country is the same and the rules are different so we have to make good choices and be really conscious of how we move,” she said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last month to urge Paul Whelan, an American jailed on espionage charges, to accept the deal for the Griners.

Lavrov said at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Cambodia last week that Russia was “ready to discuss” a prisoner exchange, but only through a dedicated Russia-US channel set up by President Biden and President Vladimir Putin.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“If the Americans try to engage in public diplomacy again and make loud announcements about their intention to take certain measures, that’s their business, I’d say their problem as well,” Lavrov said. “Americans often have difficulty observing agreements on calm and professional work.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.