Basketball icon Sue Bird plays his final game after two legendary decades in the WNBA.

Basketball legend Sue Bird played the last game of her unprecedented 20-year career Tuesday night, walking off the court to thunderous chants of “Thank you Sue” despite her team’s playoff loss.

The Seattle Storm, for whom Bird played her entire career, lost to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of their semi-final series, in a tearful conclusion to what Bird had previously promised would be her final season.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved here,” she said after the game. on ESPN. “Of course, I’m sad, but there is also happiness, to have such a moment with the fans that they sang the way they sang. I know tears don’t look like happy tears, but there’s a lot of happiness.”

Bird legendary career changed the idea of ​​basketball in Seattle and around the country. The WNBA named her one of the 25 Greatest Players in league history last year (after being named one of the 20 Greatest Players at the 20th Anniversary Celebration in 2016 and one of the 15 Greatest Players five years prior).

Among many highlights, the 2002 draft No. 1 became the WNBA’s all-time leader in both assists (over 3,000) and career starts (549), and became the only player in the league to play in 500 career games. She won four WNBA championships and appeared in a record 12 All-Star Games and won five straight Olympic gold medals for the US women’s basketball team.

As a point guard, Bird scored or assisted in almost 33% of every Storm basket in her 18 seasons with the team (she retired two goals through injury) and played in 27.6% of every basket scored in the team’s history.



“She’s going to be one of those Mount Rushmore, Mount Everest players you look up to when you think about the greatness of the players,” sports journalist Howard Bryant told NPR earlier this year. “I mean, man, woman – you can’t top what she did.”

Byrd is also known for her contributions and off-court activity.

She advocates for LGTBQ youth and has launched Campaign “Love Is” and a fashion brand with soccer star (and her fiancé) Megan Rapino. And as Vice President of the WNBA Players Union, she has worked with her colleagues to navigate the game during the pandemic and to take a position against racial injustice.

In 2020, she spoke to NPR about the importance of active WNBA players, adding that female athletes are used to being judged on just about everything.

“When you’re a male athlete, you’re allowed to just play your sport,” she said. “But everything that concerns us, regardless of our game on the court, we are judged. We are judged by how we look, we are judged by who we love. And so it was for many, many years. ”



In recent years, Byrd has become the first WNBA player (and the third American basketball player in history) to win four championships in three different decades, as well as the first WNBA player (and the fifth American basketball player) to have at least eight assists in a game after turning 40 years old.

Her retirement did not come as a surprise. Bird indicated at the time that the 2021 season would be her last, but fans’ chant of “one more year” helped. change mind and bring her back into the game for the final flight, as the league called it. Now she says she’s ready.

“Of course my body feels good,” Bird told ESPN on Tuesday, “so this can fool you, but there is a reason why I felt comfortable and confident that this is my last year. big hurdle. Once I sort of jumped over it, I knew I had done the right thing because I felt after that.”

Byrd said she would miss basketball and suggested that she might not retire from the sport entirely. In recent years, she has been involved in other off-season activities, including public speaking, an analysis of women’s college basketball, and the launch of TOGETHXR, a multimedia and commercial company alongside athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel.

She spoke of wanting to “make everything so that the pie grows for everyone.” she told ESPN last month.

“I’m very passionate about it given my experience as an athlete fighting for leftovers,” she said. “I don’t want it in the next generation.”

Bryant, a sports journalist, told NPR that he believes Bird’s legacy will not only be her praise, but that she will help develop basketball and inspire so many girls to get interested in the game.

Byrd retires the same year as several other great women such as tennis player Serena Williams and track and field star. Allison Felix — they all used their time and talent to make their sport more accessible to the next generation.