New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An independent baseball team in Colorado canceled its family night just hours before first pitch, shutting down pro-life organizations sponsoring the event.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes were scheduled to host a family night during their game on Friday, but due to objections from two organizations partnering with the event, the team canceled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Save the storksOne of the sponsors, UCHealth, the health system behind Vibes Stadium’s name, said in a Facebook post that it “stands behind its closure.”

“We were delighted when the Rocky Mountain Vibes team approached us and asked if we could partner for Family Night. Now we are very disappointed and confused by this decision by the franchise and corporate owner of UCHealth Park,” Diane Ferraro, president of Save the Storks, said in a statement. “UCHealth is an organization that says it provides care for women and families, but says it’s closing on a night specifically meant for them.”

The event sold 3,000 tickets, Ferraro said in a statement. Now, she is pleading with those who bought the tickets to ask for a refund.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh expressed outrage at the pro-life remarks

“We are encouraging our supporters to request refunds for their tickets and no longer attend the family welcoming event,” she said.

Julie Bailey, vice president of Pikes Peak Citizens for Life, said the group emailed both organizations at 10:30 a.m. local time Friday with news of the cancellation.

“We’re very disappointed,” Bailey told Fox News Digital. “We have been working on this for months. We are very disappointed.

“It’s just a reflection of the culture we’re in.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Vibes did not respond to a request for comment.