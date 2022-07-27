New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baseball Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz embarked on his next venture: sinful marijuana. “Big Papi” has partnered with Rev Brands to “create a unique line of carefully curated cannabis products that put the healing properties at the forefront.”

Rev. Brands explained in a press release how Ortiz used marijuana to manage stress, physical ailments and anxiety.

“Everything changed after I received the flow of the flower,” Ortiz said in a statement. “Marijuana has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing my personal journey to understand Papi marijuana and its benefits.”

“Sweet Sluggers” will be the first product in the Papi Cannabis line to launch in July. More Papi products are expected to be released this summer and sold at recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts. Rev Brands said it plans to launch other Ortiz products this summer.

Sweet Sluggers are pre-rolled blunts filled with Ortiz’s choice strains, including Black Mamba #7, Lava Cake #7, Motorbreath #15 and Bootylicious #4. Blunts are packed with aromatic terpenes, high in THC, and wrapped in nontobacco blunt wrappers produced from tea leaves and hemp.

The Boston Red Sox legend described how his daughter, Alexandra, worked with him to create colorful artwork depicting the baseball player on the packaging.

“I personally love pre-rolled blunts and these are special to me because I was able to work with my daughter Alexandra on the colorful artwork for the packaging. I love that we can incorporate her design,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz, who won three World Series with the Red Sox and hit 541 home runs in his major league career, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Sunday. He was honored by the Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park.