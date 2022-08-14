Barney Ronay’s exciting match ended in a handshake war





OK. Time to sit down and have a cold drink. You know? They say it will rain on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Tottenham have produced something extraordinary here. It was the hovering, pulsing mosh-pit of the game, climate crisis football tied to a series of flashes. On and off the field, it was a day defined by clashes in full force. The most interesting of these was the tactical one, as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea team put in 70 minutes of professional cover and team defense to put down the Tottenham attack; followed by a successful return kick from Antonio Conte and two late equalizing goals. A 2-2 draw seemed almost fair, though the Spurs would be happier with that point. The moment that made headlines was, of course, a different kind of clash, a hilariously heated clash of middle-aged egos in the managerial box. It reached its operatic climax after the final whistle, a moment of extreme alpha handshake battle where the standard clasp became a kind of handshake faceoff. Kane snatches draw with Spurs at Chelsea as Conte-Tuchel clash turns red Read more No one will ever know what happened inside that shake-up. The end result was Tuchel refusing to let go, making Conte whirl around – no one whirls around Antonio with the wind – and inspires goosebumps by waving his arms, bumping his chest, flashing his eyes. like a Renaissance frieze called Antonio’s Fury. Both coaches have been removed. The only person who seemed to enjoy it was Tuchel’s ex-SAS bodyguard, who loved every second of it—artfully prowling, keeping an eye on the target. It was getting closer. All day long West London was a heavy, exhausting place, the city getting a bit sour and sullen on the dog days of late summer. Chelsea were already outraged by Tottenham’s first equaliser, as Rodrigo Bentancur appeared to foul Kai Havertz about half a minute before the ball hit the net. A little later, Chelsea won 2-1, sending Tuchel into his wild, clumsy and very funny sprint down the touchline, skinny arms shaking, legs pounding on the turf like a set of scaffolding poles bouncing off the back of a truck. Tottenham’s second death goal, Harry Kane’s headbutt, left Conte with a combination of blows by invisible orcs, a one-man Celtic war dance. Harry Kane rose above all and equalized the score with stoppage time. Photo: Tottenham Hotspur/Getty Images Before the start of the match, a banner was unfurled in the South Stand that read “Welcome to the House of Fun”. And it really was fun. Despite all the necessary information about the scenes that no one wants to see (they see), these two teams also showed a brilliant football game, as these sideline clashes reflected the tactical interaction between the two managers, the tension of the game, the compression of space, and the basic game plan Tuchel, which included the suppression of the Spurs attack at the source. There was a revealing moment a minute before the break when Kane picked up the ball in the center circle, controlled it with backspin and wanted to turn around and make a pass, but Jorginho instantly knocked him down and then broke. again and again, a full sliding challenge from Thiago Silva, the climax of the spell, as Kane was shaken across the field like an antique bookshelf being tugged at by a particularly noisy group of movers at the turn of the stairs. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

Chelsea did what other teams in that period should be doing: they passed Kane in his deep positions. N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Reece James were incredibly fast. Kane completed five passes in the first 40 minutes.

Conte went with his first pick three up front, Kane-Son-Kulusevski, one for running, one for passing, one for sliding, concocting his own hoof-trick. But Kane was stifled here, in particular by Kante, who looked fit again, won the ball high up the field and seemed to play with the old sense of a two-second look ahead while everyone else lingered.

It was Kante’s smart, sharp pressing that led to the corner that scored Chelsea’s first goal. On the touchline, Tuchel turned and yelled, his veins bulging, his fists clenched at his sides like a man jetpacking through a thunderstorm. He has a new look this season, instead of a tracksuit manager, more of a history professor who also plays bass in a campus post-punk band.

And here the plan worked for most of the game. In the first 70 minutes, Kane, Son, Kulusevski and Richarlison each had one shot on target for two and were dispossessed 15 times, six of which are listed next to Kane’s name in the ledger. James showed exactly why he is England’s best defender and scored Chelsea’s second goal after a great press by the team.

But Conte also had his say in this tactical fight. In the 57th minute, he sent Richarlison off and changed his attack to a more standard 4-4-2 formation, with Kane and Richarlison playing close to each other. Suddenly, the Spurs began to find space. Kane finally had possession. For Chelsea, this small group of space invaders, Kane’s squad, either left the field or were driven back by his position further down the field.

Richarlison offered energy, not advantage. But he was also there alongside Kane in stoppage time when Edouard Mendy took the corner to ignite the final crush in this extremely exciting Premier League game.