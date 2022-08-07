Barney Ronay Heavyweight Haaland Strikes Devastatingly

TueIn the 64th minute in a suffocatingly hot London stadium, Erling Haaland interrupted this Premier League match with a goal that had a dreamy feel of deja vu. It was a target that already seemed like a repetition, something emerging from footprints in the air, a kink in the space-time continuum. How many times has it happened, that slender leaning figure turning right, a familiar movie reel feel?

Haaland’s second goal of this game, the second on his Premier League debut, seemed to confirm an old truth. It’s one thing to know what your opponent is going to do. Actually being able to stop is something else. And Haaland was very good in that 2-0 loss to West Ham, really very good after the awkward Community Shield. Moreover, he was good in his own way. Are you talking about adaptation? Okay, yes, fine. But what about scoring some goals first.

It was important that West Ham started to push the players forward even before that decisive moment, leading the game to 1-0. Suddenly there was space. No, really. You don’t want to leave the space. Kevin De Bruyne picked up the ball 15 yards into City’s half of the field with grass in front of him, and he had time to start measuring the distance, the physics, the moving objects in his arc. Haaland began to sprint, and not just to open a gap or create a diversion, but to run towards the target with the radar fixed. He made a perfect pass in a perfect channel, swerved to the right, changed his foot and dribbled past Alphonse Areola.

There was clarity in it, an equation that would be repeated: passing, running, precisely metered acceleration. For all the talk of a style change, City already have a crushing backlash. It was the Haaland Mk 1, the space-eating man. Even City’s yellow away kit looks a little Dortmund.

And by the end it was a day of convenience for the Premier League champions, victory achieved at arm’s length from all the occasional waves of West Ham fury. At the beginning of the match in east London it was 30 degrees Celsius, the sun was setting behind the roof of the stand, half of the field of the London stadium was flooded with a scorching yellow sun in the height of summer. It is clear that at times the players had the feeling that they were touching, holding the ball, allowing themselves to breathe.

How Picasso learns to draw forms with the clearest lines… Pep Guardiola with Erling Haaland. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Haaland moved a lot in those opening exchanges. He didn’t have many touches, but there were endless arcs, feints, dummy passes. His best moment early in the game was when he rushed to the back pass and almost imposed a sort of panic. His worst was that he couldn’t get a header from Phil Foden’s perfect cross when it looked like the ball had somehow gone right over his head.

But he made a streak that scored the first goal with 34 minutes left and it was a lovely little miniature. See how Haaland walks: he gallops and weaves. Watch him start to run and something else happens, he becomes graceful, springy and powerful. Areola flopped belly at his feet and threw him onto the grass. Haaland, of course, converted the penalty.

Currently. Where was it supposed to end? The finale seemed like something to be brushed aside, just a prelude to celebration. And yes, he took the lotus position, a tribute to his love of meditation, but also something else. Haaland loves to talk about the noise around him. Noise is a burden to shake off.

But the noise is also good. Noise is what its stellar trajectory is based on, its huge potential earnings. Watching Haaland on this city team, it seems like at times he kicks and swings his arms as if watching Tyson Fury go out of his way to tap dance. There will be a desire to see the absence, the absence of a decorative edge, how it differs from the extreme techniques surrounding it. But the strengths are just so extreme at times like this. Reducing the game to these repetitions, corners, duels where he becomes almost unstoppable is how he will succeed.

It also offers comfort, a sense of power in reserve, as if a boxing champion’s stylist also hid a horseshoe in his glove, just to make sure. And in many ways, his signing aligns with how this City side has evolved over the past two seasons. Genuine sharpness of the blade is paired with a mastery of full-back double attacks and an obsession with choking counterattacks.

As if after 20 years of his coaching career, Pep Guardiola comes to his most stripped-down version of how to win, as an aged Picasso learns to draw shapes with the clearest lines, but with tighter trousers and a useful series. semi-related sponsorship deals. Two goals and a feeling that something is starting to clear up: Haaland already looks ready to run and run.