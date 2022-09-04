Barney Ronay Anthony turns his debut into a movie about one man’s best moments

Dlike 70,000 people aren’t watching. Whatever Anthony can accomplish on this fraught, treacherous, pitted road to become Manchester United’s second most expensive signing of all time so far, we’ll always have minutes 33 to 34 of his full debut, an interlude. it was sort of a highlights review in itself, my time, man intending to paint some part of that day in the shadow of Antony.

First, he took possession of the ball on the right flank and performed something like a solo freestyle, sliding to both sides, swinging his leg over the ball, like a sidewalk magician hiding the ball under a cup. It was funny, pointless and somehow pointless. But it’s also not pointless. United won that game 3-1, helped by two great second-half finishes from Marcus Rashford and some killer passes from central midfield.

But they rowed at this stage. Perhaps they are behind. They need something. How about a little show? And this is just the physical presence of Antony, the desire to see the game as a series of duels, a theater of tricks, throws and clicks. If he succeeds, he will succeed like this. It’s going to be fun, cinematic, and obviously fearless. This is a useful quality everywhere. Nowhere more than at Manchester United, a football club that has enjoyed the ghosts of its baroque past for the past decade.

Anthony’s debut goal helped resurgent Manchester United beat Arsenal Read more

A minute later, Anthony turned the same spot and scored, a beautiful goal scored by three forwards working together: Jadon Sancho to Rashford, who made a nice little hold and a sliding pass to Anthony, who opened his hips, leaned to the side like a skier taking a goal. , and sent the ball to the far corner.

Finally, there was a four-stage celebration, in itself a theatrical, or rather musical performance, ending with something like a roaring lion maneuvering into the camera. Granit Xhaka tried to rebuke him on the way back, perhaps for celebrating in front of the fans, but just got a blank stare from United’s new No. 21, a man buzzing with struggle, juice, adrenaline, wild-eyed, drinking in the sweetness of the day.

It was such a half for Antony, remarkable for its pure bravado, like everything else. Anthony has played two games since March before. A year ago, he was replaced at half-time away at PEK Zwolle. Of course, at this stage, you need to be careful with praise. Alexis Sanchez also looked good in his debut. Anthony is all potential energy, all of it clicks and shines. But it seemed significant that the goal was only part of his hour on the field. Perhaps the best moment was a minute before his goal, when he took a pass from Diogo Dalot, twisting his legs like a cartoon hare under the tails of two defenders, and did something brilliant from the spot, dragging the ball between the markers, back. Dalot, whose cross was missed by Eriksen.

The best part of that moment was the noise of the crowd, one of those cute football noises, something involuntary, hissing, humming, the sound of 20,000 people purring with pleasure. It’s a rare skill to be able to generate such a response. And Antony is clearly present in this. For all the talk of a Hollywood club, when was the last time Manchester United signed a truly Hollywood player?

Sancho could still bring it. Cristiano Ronaldo is in the twilight of Ronald Reagan’s career and is ready to start playing the bad guy. Shortly before halftime, Anthony attempted to pin down Aaron Ramsdale from 50 yards to a storm of polite applause, more for intent and mood than execution.

At the start, Old Trafford was a sticky place, floating a bit in the deadly September heat. Encouraged by successive victories, Erik ten Hag looked good walking out of the house, full chin, shoulders, casual attire, albeit still in those odd black velcro school shoes.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Premier League – how it was Read more

He was also bold, starting Antony on the right, and with five attacking players in XI – none of them were his new self-proclaimed student and 37-year-old student, the great CR7.

It helped that Anthony had Scott McTominay by his side, who, whatever his limits, will always cover the space and double the team on defense.

Anthony first lingered and then followed Gabriel Martinelli in the other direction for a while. It is this, and not the show, that will keep him on the Ten Hag team.

Arsenal scored a beautiful goal from a pass from Bukayo Saki and completed by Martinelli, only to be ruled out by Paul Tierney on a foul after crouching over the VAR screen for a long time.

It was also a great game, a meeting of these two teams, which for the first time in a long time felt at the forefront of something. Even the bench seemed instructive. Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Shaw – this is the list that pops up on the message boards of the eternally disappointed fans, half of the incapacitated team is right there. Only time will tell if this was a real step towards something else. But Antony had already entered the building.