Barcelona made me sing Sweet Caroline. My toes are twisted

Lucy Bronze dismisses reports in Spain about whether she could actually play for Barcelona after signing with the club ahead of England’s Euro winning campaign.

There were fears that, in the absence of a new agreement between the Spanish Football Federation, the league and Fifpro, leaving registration rules for players from non-EU countries in the air, Bronze could not be registered.

Apart from the fact that, under existing rules, Barcelona can sign up two players from non-EU countries, the suggestion that Bronze is a victim of Brexit was incorrect given that she is half-Portuguese.

“I have a Portuguese ID,” says the right-back, visibly taken aback by the fuss. “I am half English, half Portuguese. I don’t play anyone, my dad is literally Portuguese and my mom is literally English. So I can get my Portuguese passport whenever I want.”

She is very proud of her Portuguese heritage and has spoken about it many times. In April she posted a video about herself on TikTok, who was dismissive of being only called English despite her dual heritage.

Bronze speaks Portuguese while being bilingual and is fluent in French after three years in Lyon. Now she is learning Spanish.

“They were all very surprised that I had already taken a few Spanish lessons on my own,” says Bronze, who returned to the training ground at St. George’s Park in England ahead of the final World Cup qualifier against Austria and Luxembourg. “Having already played abroad, I know how important it is to be able to communicate. I want to talk to everyone, I want to be friends with everyone, so it’s important that I study.”

In Barcelona, ​​the Catalans are also in business. “I don’t learn Catalan – it’s too difficult; sorry Barcelona girls,” she says with a smirk. “Spanish, I pick up a lot of words, but my pronunciation is terrible because I keep doing a French accent. But there are many words similar to Portuguese and French. So I don’t have an interpreter in meetings, I just choose the words and watch the action on the video.”

Spain were bookmakers’ favorite ahead of the Euro but were eliminated by the hosts in the quarter-finals, with the Lionesses coming from behind to win in extra time.

Lucy Bronze keeps a close eye on Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmati during England’s Euro win over Spain. Photo: Katherine Iville/UEFA/Getty Images

Bronze says, “I didn’t look up” when I first met my new teammates. “They’ve all seen the video of Georgia [Stanway, who has joined Bayern Munich] sings Sweet Caroline as a dedication. They made me do the same, but they didn’t videotape it. My toes were a little twitchy because I was sitting next to the Swedish girl. [who England beat in the semi-final]norwegian girl [who England beat 8-0 in their second group game] and Spanish, and I think, “I don’t want to do this.” I took the microphone and sang and they were all great.”

In training, being immersed in Barça’s passing and possession game is “another level of intensity,” Bronz says. “Now we have a few injuries and in the pre-season we have a lot of kids playing, but even they just got Barcelona in the blood, which is phenomenal. It’s phenomenal for me to see all these 16-17 year olds who match the pace of Barcelona’s style of play. Trying to understand the rules in Spanish and then playing in that intense Spanish, Barcelona football is pretty intense the first week or so and then the heat kicks in. I don’t look for too many excuses, but it was hard. However, when games came out, they became a little more natural and fluid.

Getting used to life in Spain was put on hold due to the first international break after the Euro. “Maybe I’ll look back in 10 years and say, ‘Yes, it was amazing,'” she says of her success with the Lionesses. “But as soon as the last whistle blew, it was like, ‘What next? Enjoy the moment while you have it, but you must stay focused or you will be left behind.

“The feeling of victory is so addictive. And the feeling that you didn’t win is also terribly terrifying – I’m not a great loser. We finally did something, and then for me it was, “Okay, this is what it looks like, but how many more times can we do this?”