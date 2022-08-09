Barcelona La Liga bans club from registering new players

Barcelona are still unable to register their summer contracts after La Liga rejected an attempt to use the club’s own funds to inflate the value of two asset sales they resorted to to balance the books and strengthen their squad.

The intention is now to turn to a fourth source of extraordinary income with the sale of another 25% of their content production company, Barça Studios, for around 100 million euros in the hope that this will allow them to include new players such as Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kunde in the line-up for the first game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night.

Bayern’s screws turn ominously, but new faces breathe life into the Bundesliga | Andy Brassell Read more

Barcelona benefited €667m (£562m) from the sale of two packages of future television rights and hoped this would help them comply with La Liga’s financial fair play rules. They also announced the sale of just under 25% of Barça Studios, the third part of the so-called “leverageor the economic “levers” they pulled this summer. Overall, including a new sponsorship deal with Spotify, player departures and increased revenue, Barcelona said they have generated more than €850m as they look to improve their squad and fix the financial crisis.

But the league’s audit revealed that the amount Barcelona received directly from Sixth Street investors for the two television rights packages of 10% and 15% respectively was only €517m. According to the Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, the remaining 150 million euros were paid by the club itself. The operation is legal, confirmed by the club’s auditors Grant Thornton, but the league recalculated the benefit on the basis that €150m of that amount was not new income.

Having spent more on transfers than any other club in Spain, and having yet to cut their wage bill sufficiently, Barcelona still hasn’t reached the threshold where they can sign all of their players in La Liga.

Instead of selling these stakes directly to Sixth Street, Cope said, Barcelona has created a venture called Locksley Investments. This company bought the club’s television rights permanently, and Sixth Street bought two stakes over the next 25 years. Barcelona then spent 150 million euros of their own money to buy the rights for the 26th. This increased the overall book value of the deal by announcing two deals: the first for 10% of the club’s television rights in La Liga for 25 years, the second for an additional 15%.

When the second deal was completed, they announced that the club would receive €315 million immediately, with a profit of €400 million from the operation. Barça president Joan Laporta also expressed his hope that the league would share its interpretation of the criteria. This is not true.

The departure of Frenkie de Jong will improve the financial situation of Barça Photograph: Joan Monfort/AP

Barcelona are unhappy with the interpretation applied. The league has strict financial fair play rules – a “wage cap” based essentially on a calculation of revenue in relation to team spending – which, rather than punitive, is preventive in nature: if a club’s spending on its team exceeds the cap set by the league, the automated system simply doesn’t allow them to register players.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

Laporta said he hopes he won’t have to resort to the fourth lever, although the board has already approved this move if needed, which now appears to be the case. At meetings of members this spring and autumn, his administration, which inherited a severe financial crisis, had previously given permission to sell a portion of future television rights (up to 25% for up to 25 years), Barca Studios and 49% of the club’s licensed division of BLM. The last one hasn’t happened yet.

Barcelona continue to try to promote players and the potential departure of Frenkie de Jong is particularly significant due to the size of his salary and depreciation. They are in talks for salary cuts with senior players and club captains Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and intend to sign more.