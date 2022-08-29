type here...
Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been attacked by burglars at his home

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Masked men broke into the home of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, attacked and robbed him early Monday, the club said.

Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife are fine.

Officials told Spanish daily El Paes that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple’s jewelry was kept. The assailants threatened him and his wife with guns and iron rods.

Officials said at least four men entered the player’s house and then escaped in a car.

Aubameyang, 33, a Gabon international, signed for Barcelona earlier in the year after long spells with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Aubameyang did not play in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday evening. He is one of the players expected to be sold to another team so the club can clear salary cap space.

Two weeks ago, new Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski grabbed the watch from his wrist when he arrived for practice at the club’s training facility.

It is not uncommon for soccer players’ homes to be robbed in Spain, but crimes usually occur when the athletes and their families are away during matches. Previous reported victims include Casemiro, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

A few years ago the Spanish police busted a gang that was robbing players’ homes during the games.

