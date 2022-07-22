Barça is breaking out of a financial hole…into an even bigger one?

FUTURE SHOCK

While The Fiver goes on a daily TV diet, you are comforted by the thought that you are only a couple of hours before the brutal murder in Midsomer. In the midst of such brooding, you’re also just minutes away from ads selling souvenir coin sets of a good Brexit, Lord Botham giving foot massages, luxury retreat-style cremations, and numerous refinancing opportunities so you can afford all of the above. So while it seems unlikely that Barcelona’s top costume Joan Laporte is familiar with the underworld haunted by the ghosts of John Thaw and Dennis Waterman, Michaels Parkinson and Buerk, Eamonn Holmes’ sick feet, he does seem to know a thing or two about re-mortgaging.

On Friday, it was announced that Barcelona had received more than €300m from Sixth Street, the San Francisco-based investment fund that had already raised €200m from Barça earlier this summer. rights for the next 25 years. Earlier this week, Julian Nagelsmann lamented that they are “the only club that has no money but can buy any player” as Bayern lost Robert Lewandowski to Catalonia’s lure and pay cuts. It wasn’t quite right. Spotify, your skinny musician friend’s favorite app, poured 280 million euros in sponsorship cash so Barcelona got rich nicely, but perhaps not for long, mortgaging their future to sign the 33-year-old striker until he’s 34. next month. The club’s debt is still around €1bn, but spending continues. All of this is reminiscent of The Fiver of Leeds two decades ago, Dvd O’Lry’s “kids” bolstered by goldfish-obsessed chairman Peter Ridsdale, Rio Ferdinand, Seth Johnson and a similar refinance deal that ended in tears, relegation and Ken Bates. who took over the management of the club.

Nu Chelsea are already on the wrong end of Barça’s scoring transfer epidemic. After signing Leeds Rafinha, owner Todd Boly’s signature sweatpants began to fill up when Barcelona asked Sevilla’s Jules Kunde to wait and see if they could find the money to keep him in La Liga. Even the moneybags of Manchester City were needed to repel an unwanted attack by Bernard Silva.

A year ago, when Lionel Messi did it with tears in his eyes with Paris, the conversation was about the new Barcelona, ​​the second coming of La Masia, names like Ansu Fati, Gavi and Pedri, as the next generation leading its own dark club. After all, the main reason the club ended up in such a financial hole was because almost a billion was erased on arrests like Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Miralem Pjanic. Lessons will be learned and all that. Although apparently not.

Join Sarah Rendell at 20:00 BST for minute-by-minute coverage Sweden 2-1 Belgium at Euro 2022.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I am aware that transfers require many miles for flying and driving, so I want to offset my emissions from this transfer. I’m not perfect but I’m trying to do my part to make this a carbon neutral transfer.” New Brentford defender Ben Mee on his move to the south.

I know that in an industry that involves a lot of travel, transfers increase the carbon footprint, so I am going to offset all the emissions associated with my transfer by keeping Britain carbon neutral. pic.twitter.com/OUTUyyIDPc — Ben Mee (@Ben6Mee) July 22, 2022

FIVE LETTERS

Re: England v Spain (yesterday’s Fiver). While “Stanway to Heaven” was a respectable headline, “March Through the Door Marked 2-1″ was clearly a missed opportunity.” – Dave Small

“Like all sane people, of course, I only read The Big Web Site, but I accidentally stumbled upon this is an article in the Spanish daily Marca about Wolves’ not-so-friendly pre-season game against Levante (yesterday’s News, Beats & Bobs). Of course, it’s great that there were four removals in the first half, but, more importantly, the way the Spanish word “Wolverhampton” is spelled, despite the fact that it has only one letter, is surprisingly amazing.” – Noble Francis

“I thought I’d better do it before 1,056 others do, not to mention the scary media, but after four pre-season goals from Darwin Nunez on Thursday, there will be a few theories about Darwin’s evolution as a footballer.” Peter Hughes.

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

Uwe Seeler, who led West Germany to the 1966 World Cup as national team captain, has died at the age of 85.

Germany reached the semi-finals of Euro 2022, but only after a tougher-than-expected 2-0 victory over Austria. “In the end, we made too many mistakes,” sighed defeated manager Irene Fuhrmann.

FIFA has ordered Cameroon to pay €1.6m in compensation to former manager Toni Conceição after he was sacked last year.

After losing to Nottingham Forest to Jesse Lingard (a deal worth almost £200,000 a week), West Ham are now eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.

Nearly £200,000! Photo: NFFC

USA! USA!! USA!!! Defender Chris Richards is joining Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich.

Dwight Gale, who seems to live in the shadow between the Premier League and the Championship, has moved to Stoke from Newcastle.

Everton fans will resume their protests near Goodison Park on Saturday in an attempt to draw more attention to the club’s “poor management” under owner Farhad Moshiri.

Crystal Palace and Leeds impressed fans in Australia with a spectacular 1-1 pre-season draw in Perth. “Compared to some other teams, we are a bit behind, especially tactically,” warned Eagles boss Patrick Vieira.

And Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag thinks he knows how Harry Maguire can silence the whistle. “If you perform, it slows down,” he cooed.

Karen Carney talks about what we learned about England after the victory over Spain.

