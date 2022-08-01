New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Barbara Mandrell has been retired for two decades, but she was an important member The Grand Ole Opry50 years later.

The Grammy Award The winner celebrated her 50th anniversary of becoming a member of the esteemed society with a rare appearance at the venue.

The the country The songstress covered her famous song “I Was Country Before Country Was Cool” by eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood.

Underwood praised the 73-year-old Mandrell, saying, “She is an inspiration to me and to many others who stand on the shoulders of great female artists like her.”

Texas is the host of the Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video

Underwood shared a message after the event, saying how special it was to celebrate Mandrell and that it was an honor to include her.

Mandrell shared her own message thanking her fans, Underwood and several other female performers. She wrote, “Lord knows I love the Opry!”

Mandrell has not been in the limelight since his retirement in 1997, reserving any singing for church services.

She became a big star with “Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters,” which featured Mandrell as well as her real-life sisters Irene and Louise.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Although Mandrell was born in Texas and raised in California, her strong stamp on Tennessee is a big part of her legacy.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Associated Press contributed to this report