Barack Obama won an Emmy for his voice acting role in a Netflix documentary series.

Barack Obama is halfway to EGO.

On Saturday, the former US president received an Emmy along with his two Grammys.

Obama won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator for his work on the Netflix documentary series. Our Great National Parks.

The five-part show, featuring national parks from around the world, is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground.

He was the biggest name in a category full of notable nominees for the Los Angeles-based Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.

Barack Obama is the second President of the United States to receive an Emmy Award. Dwight D. Eisenhower received a Special Emmy Award in 1956.

Obama previously received a Grammy Award for reading an audiobook of two of his memoirs. The courage of hope as well as Promised land. Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.

EGOT belongs to a special category of artists who have won Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys. To date, 17 people have done so.

The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for voice acting on Saturday. Black Panther the actor won for Outstanding Voice of Character for a Disney+ and Marvel Studios Animated Show. What if…?

On the show, Boseman voiced his Black Panther character T’Challa in an alternate universe where he becomes Star-Lord from guardians of the galaxy.

It was one of the last projects of Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer at the age of 43.

