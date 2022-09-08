Bannon turns himself in to New York authorities on money laundering charges “Build a wall”

Enlarge this image toggle signature David Di Delgado/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY — Steve Bannon, who led Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign and served in his administration as a White House adviser, turned himself in to New York state authorities Thursday morning on charges of money laundering by diverting funds. donated by We Build. Wall organization.

The organization, formed in 2018, has raised more than $25 million after pledging to help build a wall on the US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration.

“There can’t be one set of rules for ordinary people and another for the rich and powerful,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. “We must all play by the same rules and must obey the law. Mr. Bannon took advantage of the political views of his sponsors to obtain millions of dollars, which he then embezzled. Mr. Bannon lied to his sponsors in order to enrich himself and his friends. “

Bannon was charged with two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy.

Charges were filed by James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a statement Tuesday night, Bannon called statewide prosecutions part of a broader “criminal justice system weapon” against conservatives.

Bannon said the criminal charges are part of an attempt to silence him ahead of the midterms.

“I haven’t started fighting yet,” Bannon said. They’ll have to kill me first.

The Prosecution is closely monitoring case filed against Bannon in 2020 by the US Department of Justice. In this case, two of Bannon’s co-defendants pleaded guilty, and a third was subject to a mistrial and could be retried.

Bannon pleaded not guilty but was never tried because President Trump pardoned him on his last day in office. White House said at the time, “Mr. Bannon was an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen.”

Next month The Washington Post informed that the Manhattan District Attorney began considering whether Bannon could be charged under state law.

The then-President’s pardon only covers federal crimes, not state crimes, which Bannon is now charged with.

Bannon’s lawyers may argue that the charges should be dropped under New York’s double jeopardy law.

Paul Manafort, another Trump adviser, successfully campaigned for the state’s charges against him to be dropped in 2019. But unlike Bannon, Manafort went to trial and was convicted in federal court before he was charged in New York. Like Bannon, Manafort received a pardon from Trump in the last month of his presidency.

Before joining the Trump campaign in 2016, Bannon rose to fame as the head of the far-right website Breitbart.

District Attorney Bragg and Attorney General James have experience overseeing Trump and his cases. They cooperated in an investigation that resulted in criminal charges of tax evasion and conspiracy against the Trump Organization and its former CFO Allen Weisselberg in 2021. Weisselberg pleaded guilty.

The trial of the Trump organization is scheduled to begin in October.