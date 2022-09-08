type here...
TOP STORIES Bannon turns himself in to New York authorities on...
TOP STORIES

Bannon turns himself in to New York authorities on money laundering charges “Build a wall”

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to then President Donald Trump, arrives at the New York District Attorney’s office to surrender on September 8, 2022 in New York City. Bannon faces a criminal charge that mirrors the federal case in which he was pardoned by Trump.

David Di Delgado/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

David Di Delgado/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to then President Donald Trump, arrives at the New York District Attorney’s office to surrender on September 8, 2022 in New York City. Bannon faces a criminal charge that mirrors the federal case in which he was pardoned by Trump.

David Di Delgado/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY — Steve Bannon, who led Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign and served in his administration as a White House adviser, turned himself in to New York state authorities Thursday morning on charges of money laundering by diverting funds. donated by We Build. Wall organization.

The organization, formed in 2018, has raised more than $25 million after pledging to help build a wall on the US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration.

“There can’t be one set of rules for ordinary people and another for the rich and powerful,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. “We must all play by the same rules and must obey the law. Mr. Bannon took advantage of the political views of his sponsors to obtain millions of dollars, which he then embezzled. Mr. Bannon lied to his sponsors in order to enrich himself and his friends. “

Bannon was charged with two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy.

Charges were filed by James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a statement Tuesday night, Bannon called statewide prosecutions part of a broader “criminal justice system weapon” against conservatives.

Bannon said the criminal charges are part of an attempt to silence him ahead of the midterms.

“I haven’t started fighting yet,” Bannon said. They’ll have to kill me first.

The Prosecution is closely monitoring case filed against Bannon in 2020 by the US Department of Justice. In this case, two of Bannon’s co-defendants pleaded guilty, and a third was subject to a mistrial and could be retried.

Bannon pleaded not guilty but was never tried because President Trump pardoned him on his last day in office. White House said at the time, “Mr. Bannon was an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen.”

Next month The Washington Post informed that the Manhattan District Attorney began considering whether Bannon could be charged under state law.

The then-President’s pardon only covers federal crimes, not state crimes, which Bannon is now charged with.

Bannon’s lawyers may argue that the charges should be dropped under New York’s double jeopardy law.

Paul Manafort, another Trump adviser, successfully campaigned for the state’s charges against him to be dropped in 2019. But unlike Bannon, Manafort went to trial and was convicted in federal court before he was charged in New York. Like Bannon, Manafort received a pardon from Trump in the last month of his presidency.

Before joining the Trump campaign in 2016, Bannon rose to fame as the head of the far-right website Breitbart.

District Attorney Bragg and Attorney General James have experience overseeing Trump and his cases. They cooperated in an investigation that resulted in criminal charges of tax evasion and conspiracy against the Trump Organization and its former CFO Allen Weisselberg in 2021. Weisselberg pleaded guilty.

The trial of the Trump organization is scheduled to begin in October.

Previous articleHarry Styles jokes about Chris Pine spitting speculation
Next articleClemson’s deal with Dabo Swinney makes him second-highest paid college football coach

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

The New York subway now has a mask-wearing policy. It gets a round of applause in the Bronx

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Dancing with the Stars’ new season to include Selma Blair, Wayne Brady and more

(CNN)Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" will include a platinum recording artist, a...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Dave Rubin Fires Gavin Newsom’s Disastrous Leadership: ‘Democrat Privilege’ Is Fantastic

off Video Rubin calls out California Gov. Newsom as state battles various...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

CBP arrests 7 gang members, seizes 825 lbs. Fentanyl, meth at the border

closer Video Two major drug seizures along the US southern border over...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision: Who is next in line to the British throne?

closer Video After Queen Elizabeth II, here's the line in the...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Roger Morris’ son Aaron Judge wants his father to have a ‘real’ home run record

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News