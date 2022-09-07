Bank of Canada raises base interest rate again to 3.25%

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, the latest move by the central bank in its mission to rein in runaway inflation.

After cutting its rate to near zero in 2020 to stimulate the economy in the early days of the pandemic, Canada’s central bank has taken aggressive action to raise lending rates to try to cool scorching inflation that has reached its highest level in decades. .

At the beginning of the year, the bank’s rate was 0.25%. After moving on Wednesday, it is now 3.25%.

