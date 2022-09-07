type here...
CANADA Bank of Canada raises base interest rate again to...
CANADA

Bank of Canada raises base interest rate again to 3.25%

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


The Bank of Canada, led by Tiff Macklem, has raised its benchmark interest rate several times this year in an attempt to curb skyrocketing inflation. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, the latest move by the central bank in its mission to rein in runaway inflation.

After cutting its rate to near zero in 2020 to stimulate the economy in the early days of the pandemic, Canada’s central bank has taken aggressive action to raise lending rates to try to cool scorching inflation that has reached its highest level in decades. .

At the beginning of the year, the bank’s rate was 0.25%. After moving on Wednesday, it is now 3.25%.

Not all.

  • Analysis

    Why it’s too soon to assume inflation and rate hikes are over

Previous articleKenan Thompson plans to ‘boost the energy’ at the Emmys
Next articleThe Biden administration has expanded monkeypox vaccine distribution with a $20 million AmerisourceBergen contract

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Meet Bruno the brake car, the autistic friend of Thomas the tank engine

London (CNN)Children's TV Show"Thomas and friends” giving his first introduction Autistic To diversify the character's on-screen representation.Bruno, a...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Twitter slams Gavin Newsom for electricity conservation push after electric vehicle mandate: ‘destroying the state’

off Video California doesn't have capacity to support electric car push: Shellenberger...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump blasts FBI over seizure of medical, tax records, compares action to ‘Days of Soviet Union’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 7th Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The Biden administration has expanded monkeypox vaccine distribution with a $20 million AmerisourceBergen contract

closer Video Scientists trace monkey disease through human waste Scientists at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Bank of Canada raises base interest rate again to 3.25%

The Bank of Canada, led by Tiff Macklem, has raised its benchmark interest rate several times this year...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kenan Thompson plans to ‘boost the energy’ at the Emmys

(CNN)It looks like Kenan Thompson is going to try and move on without a...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News