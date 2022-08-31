Bank of Canada denies ‘money printing’ misinformation on Twitter

While the Bank of Canada struggles to deal with hot inflation, the central bank is fighting another battle: disinformation.

In recent weeks, the central bank has used social media to engage the public in the economy by explaining how inflation works and what it is doing to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target.

However, in its latest Twitter thread, the bank went beyond explaining the economy and directly targeted a general attack against its policy decisions during the pandemic.

“#You asked us if we printed cash to fund the federal government. We didn’t do this,” the Bank of Canada tweeted on Thursday, followed by a series of tweets rebutting the claim.

While central bank officials typically hold speeches and other events to communicate their thoughts and set expectations, Laval University economics professor Steven Gordon says his audience has traditionally been smaller than it is today.

“The only people who pay attention are insiders and market experts. And usually those are the only people they have to talk to,” Gordon said.

#YouAskedUsif we were printing cash to fund the federal government.

< br>We didn’t. 👇 Keep reading to find out how we supported the economy after the shock of the pandemic. #CdnEcon #AskTheBoC 1/6 –@bankofcanada

Today’s high-inflation environment and the politicization of the central bank has resulted in a wider audience, with more Canadians concerned about rising interest rates and the high cost of living. Along with this heightened interest, there has also been a lack of confidence in the Bank of Canada’s operations and the misconception that it has been printing money during the pandemic.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre has been a vocal critic of the Bank of Canada, promising to fire Governor Tiff Macklem if he becomes prime minister. Poilivre did not explain how he plans to fire Macklem, given that the Bank of Canada Act does not give the federal government such powers.

He also repeatedly claimed that the central bank was printing money to fund federal spending and therefore causing inflation.

However, the Bank of Canada and economists say this has not happened.

“There’s always been this expression that a bank is printing money whenever they have this kind of policy, but that’s actually not the case,” said Jeremy Kronik, director of monetary and financial services research at the CD Howe Institute.

The policy Kronik is referring to is quantitative easing, a measure that the Bank of Canada attempted to explain in a series of tweets.

A car passes by the Bank of Canada on July 12, 2022. Central bank officials usually hold speeches and other events to communicate their opinions and state their expectations. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

“We bought existing government bonds from banks on the open market. Why? This helped unlock frozen markets at the start of the pandemic. This has allowed households, businesses and governments to access finance when they really need it,” one tweet reads. .

“We did not print cash to pay for the bonds,” the statement said.

Deflation Risk

Quantitative easing, sometimes referred to as quantitative easing, is a relatively new tool used to keep money flowing when interest rates are already hovering around zero and can’t be cut any further. It gained worldwide attention when the US Federal Reserve used it after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Bank of Canada first applied this policy tool when the pandemic hit to combat the risk of deflation. He bought government bonds from financial institutions using settlement balances or reserves that he deposited in accounts of financial institutions and paid interest. As stated in the bank, these reserves are not identical to cash.

“This bond purchase lowers the interest rate on that bond and therefore lowers other interest rates, making it cheaper for you and me to borrow. So that’s really where QE is having its impact, and not so much from the exchange,” Kronik said. .

People walk outside the Bank of Canada on July 12, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The Bank of Canada began a quantitative tightening process in which bonds are sold back to financial institutions or allowed to redeem without replacement in April this year. The Central Bank chose the second option.

While the Bank of Canada’s motivation to speak directly to Canadians and justify its policies is understandable, Gordon says he’s not sure how effective his efforts are, given the central bank’s lack of experience in this area.

“They don’t have a close arsenal of media for people who are trying to push the wrong agenda. So in a sense, they lose a lot,” he said.

A recent Angus Reed poll showed that 46% of Canadians trust the Bank of Canada to carry out its mandate, while 41% said they did not. The poll showed that distrust was higher among people who voted for the Conservatives or the People’s Party of Canada.

The online survey was completed by 5,032 Canadian adults and was conducted between June 7 and 13. It cannot be margined because, according to generally accepted polling industry standards, online surveys do not randomly select a population.

Looking ahead, the Bank of Canada plans to expand its educational programs in economics and the role of the bank.

In the meantime, Kronik says that lowering inflation to its target will ultimately bolster confidence in the Bank of Canada.

“What matters and what will bring back that trust is that the bank will bring inflation back under control.”