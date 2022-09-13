New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

North Carolina-based Bank of America A purported plan to offer zero-down mortgages in minority communities has recently come under fire, with some critics complaining about the racial aspect, while others warned it was reminiscent of the months leading up to the 2008 banking collapse.

“Special Report,” op Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan He was asked about the policy, which he said aims to attract all aspects of investment to disadvantaged communities.

Various reports said the banking company will offer zero-down mortgages in minority communities in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami.

Some conservatives criticized Bank of America over the announcement, with ACT for America’s Brigitte Gabriel asking about the policy for “middle-class white families” and former Trump adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller retweeting the report asking for “legal help” from them. Institute, America First Legal.

“Back in [Gerald] The Ford administration enacted the Equal Credit Opportunity Act in 1974. And under it came the ability to make Neighborhood Loans They are not economically vibrant,” he said.

“So it’s about approving a down-payment — which we’ve been doing for years with a lot of special programs — to a buyer, whoever they are, as long as they meet the income requirements, to buy a home. A majority-minority neighborhood.”

Moynihan said the program does not address specific races of investors or buyers, but rather the variable is the location of the investment.

That’s where they buy a house. [As a] First-time home buyers, you go through counseling, we give you a down-payment subsidy, so there’s equity in the home, and then you buy the home. So it’s all about where you buy a home. And that’s important. “

He said Bank of America was previously involved in a program that invested $5 billion in 2021 for low-to-moderate income financing applicants.

As for concerns that the mortgage program could lead to another housing bust, Moynihan said the bank’s financial outlook is sound.

“After we bought Countrywide and straightened it out we didn’t have to do anything more to get the company, believe me, in the 60% loan-to-value range of our mortgage portfolio,” he said.

“So it’s very appropriate [with] A high FICO score, etc. So there is no crime. So I won’t worry about it.”

“We’ve created a lot of growth for stakeholders. But the reality is that this program is a special program, really, about these neighborhoods and investing in revitalizing these neighborhoods.”