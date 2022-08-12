Bandleader John Baptiste leaves Colbert’s Late Show after 7 years

John Baptiste, whose career has skyrocketed since winning multiple Grammy awards this year, is stepping down as bandleader. Tlate show after seven years of supporting host Stephen Colbert.

“We’re so lucky to have been sitting in the front row with John’s incredible talent for the last seven years,” Colbert said on Thursday’s show. “But we’re happy for you John and I can’t wait for you to return as a guest with your next hit.”

Louis Cato, who served as bandleader this summer, will take over full-time when the show returns for its eighth season. He has been with the show since its launch. Cato has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and John Legend and is working on a new album. Colbert called him a musical genius.

“He can play almost any instrument,” Colbert said. “Give him a day and he’ll learn to play Mozart on a shoehorn.”

Baptiste and Colbert shared a mutual respect

Baptiste toured the world with his band Stay Human and made a memorable stop at Comedy Central. Colbert Report in 2014.

When manufacturers The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thought about starting a house band next year, Batiste and Stay Human were the perfect fit.

Mutual respect between Colbert and Baptiste was evident. The bandleader often cheered on the comedian’s nightly piano monologue, appeared in excerpts, and accompanied the musical guests.

While serving as the bandleader for The Late Show, Baptiste often cheered Colbert's late-night piano monologue.

Baptiste remained at the concert even during the pandemic, coming up with tunes, both original and covers, right on the spot.

The multi-instrumentalist has received five Grammy awards this year. Baptiste composed, advised and arranged songs for the Pixar animated film. Soula midlife crisis movie mixed with New York jazz fantasy and body swap comedy.

He received a Golden Globe for Music along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails; and the trio also won the Academy Award for Best Original Score. For their work on Soul, Baptiste, Reznor and Ross received a Grammy for Best Visual Media Score.