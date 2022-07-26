New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s gone a long way, but you’d never know it by looking at the odometer.

The world’s lowest mileage 1977 Pontiac Trans Am will soon make a short trip to the auction block.

The 1977 Trans Am SE (Special Edition) is identical to the one seen in the classic road comedy film “Smokey and the Bandit,” but the cars used during filming were 1976 models that were converted to new cars.

Mechanically the original auction car is completely original and features the Y82 package that includes the Trans Am’s iconic T-top roof.

It has a monstrous 6.6-liter V8 that makes 180 hp thanks to 1970s emissions regulations and a three-speed automatic transmission.

According to the seller, Charlie Herrmann, the engine has been kept in perfect running condition, but hasn’t been used much, as the car has a surprisingly low 14 miles on the odometer.

Herman, an active collector car dealer, said the car was originally used as a Pontiac Touring display vehicle and was never assigned to a dealer for sale.

He understood that it had sustained minor damage while traveling in North Carolina, so the automaker donated it to a local vocational school, where students fixed it up.

According to the story, it was used in a parade, then bought by a collector who owned it and didn’t drive it until he sold it in 1997. By then it was looking a bit weathered, so the new owner put it through an aesthetic refresh. Selling in 2013.

Harman actually owned it twice, buying and selling it a few years ago before recently getting it back. He provides it Mecum auction event in Harrisburg On July 30.

The story behind the car and the mileage make it difficult to quantify its value. Classic car insurer Hagerty It’s currently worth an estimated $161,000 in show car condition, but the 14-mile car is unique.

The highest price paid for one to date is $495,000, but it has an even more unique connection to the film. It was a campaign car gifted to Burt Reynolds, who owned and drove it until 2014.