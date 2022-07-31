Banana Boat recalls sunscreen after trace amounts of carcinogen found

Enlarge this image toggle signature Food and Drug Administration

Manufacturer Banana Boat has voluntarily recalled several batches of sunscreen spray for hair and scalp after an internal test found traces of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Edgewell Personal Care in Connecticut reported that some samples of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 contained the chemical.

The company said that benzene is not an ingredient in its sunscreen spray, but an unexpected amount of the chemical was found in the propellant spraying the product from a can.

“It is important that no other batches of hair and scalp products (either before or after the affected manufacturing batches) and no other Banana Boat products are subject to this recall and can continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended,” a company spokesperson said. Edgewell. This is stated in a statement to NPR.

“We are conducting this voluntary recall as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson added.

Sunscreen sprays were packaged in aerosol cans and distributed across the US both in person and via the Internet.

The expiration dates for recalled products are December 2022, February 2023, and April 2024. Affected products can also be identified by the lot code on the bottom of the can. These figures are available on the website of the Food and Drug Administration. here.

Long-term exposure to benzene can affect the blood and bone marrow, leading to cancer, according to the study. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company said exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral administration, or through the skin.

Edgewell advised customers to stop using these products immediately and dispose of them properly. The company also said that Banana Boat is offering refunds to anyone who has purchased these products.