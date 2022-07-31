type here...
TOP STORIES Banana Boat recalls sunscreen after trace amounts of carcinogen...
TOP STORIES

Banana Boat recalls sunscreen after trace amounts of carcinogen found

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Edgewell Personal Care, a Connecticut-based company, said some samples of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 contain trace amounts of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Food and Drug Administration


hide title

toggle signature

Food and Drug Administration

Edgewell Personal Care, a Connecticut-based company, said some samples of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 contain trace amounts of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Food and Drug Administration

Manufacturer Banana Boat has voluntarily recalled several batches of sunscreen spray for hair and scalp after an internal test found traces of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Edgewell Personal Care in Connecticut reported that some samples of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 contained the chemical.

The company said that benzene is not an ingredient in its sunscreen spray, but an unexpected amount of the chemical was found in the propellant spraying the product from a can.

“It is important that no other batches of hair and scalp products (either before or after the affected manufacturing batches) and no other Banana Boat products are subject to this recall and can continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended,” a company spokesperson said. Edgewell. This is stated in a statement to NPR.

“We are conducting this voluntary recall as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson added.

Sunscreen sprays were packaged in aerosol cans and distributed across the US both in person and via the Internet.

The expiration dates for recalled products are December 2022, February 2023, and April 2024. Affected products can also be identified by the lot code on the bottom of the can. These figures are available on the website of the Food and Drug Administration. here.

Long-term exposure to benzene can affect the blood and bone marrow, leading to cancer, according to the study. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company said exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral administration, or through the skin.

Edgewell advised customers to stop using these products immediately and dispose of them properly. The company also said that Banana Boat is offering refunds to anyone who has purchased these products.

Previous articleKentucky flood death toll at 26, more ‘bodies’ expected ‘weeks’
Next articleIn the Libyan city, in search of justice, the struggle is even over the graves

Latest news

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

War-wounded children in Ukraine find mentors from unexpected places

closer Video Ukraine prepares first grain exports since war broke out Fox...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Joe Manchin says inflation-reduction legislation closes tax loopholes and won’t raise inflation

WASHINGTON - Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said Sunday that the Inflation Reduction Act would not raise taxes, and...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

NBA legend Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA titles with Boston Celtics, dies at 88

Bill Russell, the ultimate NBA champion, one of basketball's greatest players, a consummate teammate and a voice for...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Bill Russell, basketball great who won 11 NBA titles, dies at 88

Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News