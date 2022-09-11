type here...
CANADA Banana blossoms on the Yukon-British Columbia border
CANADA

Banana blossoms on the Yukon-British Columbia border

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Yukon Souls usually grows tomatoes and potatoes, but this September it celebrates the successful harvest of dozens of bananas. (Yukon Soles)

A farmer in the far north of British Columbia has successfully grown almost 200 bananas in his greenhouse south of the British Columbia-Yukon border.

Yukon Souls operates a vegetable farm in Fort Nelson, 130 km south of Yukon, where it mainly grows produce such as cucumbers, potatoes and cabbages.

But when he spotted a couple of banana seedlings for sale at a local grocery store, he decided to give it a try.

“I just filled them up… And the rest is history,” he told CBC. Radio West host Sarah Penton.

A man stands between two banana trees.

Soules moved the banana plants outside in August 2021 after they outgrew all of his pots. (Yukon Soles)

When Soules first bought the bananas in February 2021, the two plants were in a six-inch pot. As he grew, he transplanted them into larger containers.

Eventually, they grew so large that he knew he would have to plant them in the ground.

  • Track

    Fort Nelson Subway Owner’s Worm Composting Experiment Expands at Local Landfill

So in the early summer of 2021, he took the plants outside and placed them in a greenhouse with plenty of compost and chicken manure, but he didn’t expect them to bear fruit so soon or not at all.

“Tropical plants in these areas often don’t have what they need… I didn’t have high expectations.”

Rare, but not impossible

According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United NationsMost of the world’s bananas come from warm climates in Central and South America, as well as the Philippines in Southeast Asia, and Statistics Canada data shows they are one of the most import of agricultural products.

David Tracy, an environmental designer and public ecologist, says bananas rarely bear fruit in British Columbia or other parts of Canada because summers are not long enough or hot enough for the plant to thrive.

Greenhouse attached to the house.

Sole grows bananas in a greenhouse attached to his house. (Yukon Soles)

Although banana plants are often grown as ornamental plants in the Vancouver area, they are still rare. though not impossible — so that they bear fruit.

However, Vancouver is much milder than Fort Nelson, where summer highs average around 22°C and the winter months are characterized by low temperatures as low as -20°C.

  • ‘Looks like Christmas’: Northeast British Columbia’s August snow dump

Tracey said Soles’ success was likely due to him using a greenhouse to protect them from the colder temperatures in the region.

Plants generally benefit from high humidity and long hours of sunlight, as well as stable temperatures of at least 22°C at night and 26°C during the day.

Soules says he grew his bananas in not too warm conditions: the average temperature in the greenhouse was about 18°C, and the heat was provided by an open wood-burning boiler.

Soules wasn’t sure the plants survived their first winter in the greenhouse until April of this year, when they began to flower and then fruit. He picked his first bunch of bananas on September 6 after they became so heavy that they immediately fell off the tree.

Papaya and pineapple side by side?

In total, according to Souls, there are now about 180 bananas growing. The first bunch hangs in his living room, where he waits for them to ripen, a process that can take several days even under factory conditions.

Soules says he’s not sure what they’ll taste like so he has no plans to sell them yet, but he enjoys sharing his growing experience with friends and his social media community.

He’s already making plans to grow papaya and pineapples, and is also building a larger structure to grow his bananas in the coming years—they’re already leaning against the roof of his current greenhouse, about nine feet high.

  • It’s Bananas: Halifax Community Gardens Grow Tropical Fruits

Through these experiments, he says, he wants to change the idea of ​​what can be grown in the far north of British Columbia and in other climates across Canada.

“Don’t let your expectations be too limited,” he says. “Just try.”

Radio Westquarter to tenBanana cultivation in Fort Nelson, British Columbia.

Yukon Soles is growing an unusual crop for northeast British Columbia: nearly 200 bananas. He tells how they grow in an unusual climate.

Previous articleIllinois officials send 90 migrants to another suburban Chicago city with little notice
Next articleNebraska football legend throws his hat in the ring for head coach

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

McCarthy rips Biden’s foreign policy mistakes, reflects on 9/11: ‘I have real concern’

closer Video It's not about Republicans, Democrats — it's about America: Rep....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Steelers’ Chris Boswell kicks game-winning field goal after Bengals comeback

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Brendan Fraser Presents Fateful Role as American-Canadian Actor at TIFF

Call it the Brenessance.When director Darren Aronofsky was looking for an actor to play the lead in WHALE...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt injured in Week 1 OT win over Cincinnati Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have caught an early case of the injury bug.Linebacker TJ Watt left the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Alabama police officer arrested on domestic violence charges related to off-duty incident

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 11th Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Senator Tester defended Biden’s anti-MAGA speech, saying the president was referring to people who support ‘violence’.

closer Video Dissent 'healthy' for democracy: Sen. Zone tester Sen. Jon...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Out-of-control wildfires in British Columbia lead to evacuation orders, warnings and smoky skies

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says the Flood...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Green Party president resigns, telling members ‘the dream is dead’

Lorraine Reckmans announced on Friday that she is...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Cree Chief of Nation James Smith Calls for Drug Treatment Centers After Knife Attacks

According to Chief Wally Burns, the Cree Nation...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

This is why Indian students come to British Columbia and Canada by the thousands

Hundreds of thousands of Indian students choose to...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News