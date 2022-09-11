Banana blossoms on the Yukon-British Columbia border

A farmer in the far north of British Columbia has successfully grown almost 200 bananas in his greenhouse south of the British Columbia-Yukon border.

Yukon Souls operates a vegetable farm in Fort Nelson, 130 km south of Yukon, where it mainly grows produce such as cucumbers, potatoes and cabbages.

But when he spotted a couple of banana seedlings for sale at a local grocery store, he decided to give it a try.

“I just filled them up… And the rest is history,” he told CBC. Radio West host Sarah Penton.

Soules moved the banana plants outside in August 2021 after they outgrew all of his pots. (Yukon Soles)

When Soules first bought the bananas in February 2021, the two plants were in a six-inch pot. As he grew, he transplanted them into larger containers.

Eventually, they grew so large that he knew he would have to plant them in the ground.

So in the early summer of 2021, he took the plants outside and placed them in a greenhouse with plenty of compost and chicken manure, but he didn’t expect them to bear fruit so soon or not at all.

“Tropical plants in these areas often don’t have what they need… I didn’t have high expectations.”

Rare, but not impossible

According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Most of the world’s bananas come from warm climates in Central and South America, as well as the Philippines in Southeast Asia, and Statistics Canada data shows they are one of the most import of agricultural products .

David Tracy, an environmental designer and public ecologist, says bananas rarely bear fruit in British Columbia or other parts of Canada because summers are not long enough or hot enough for the plant to thrive.

Sole grows bananas in a greenhouse attached to his house. (Yukon Soles)

Although banana plants are often grown as ornamental plants in the Vancouver area, they are still rare. though not impossible — so that they bear fruit.

However, Vancouver is much milder than Fort Nelson, where summer highs average around 22°C and the winter months are characterized by low temperatures as low as -20°C.

Tracey said Soles’ success was likely due to him using a greenhouse to protect them from the colder temperatures in the region.

Plants generally benefit from high humidity and long hours of sunlight, as well as stable temperatures of at least 22°C at night and 26°C during the day.

Soules says he grew his bananas in not too warm conditions: the average temperature in the greenhouse was about 18°C, and the heat was provided by an open wood-burning boiler.

Soules wasn’t sure the plants survived their first winter in the greenhouse until April of this year, when they began to flower and then fruit. He picked his first bunch of bananas on September 6 after they became so heavy that they immediately fell off the tree.

Papaya and pineapple side by side?

In total, according to Souls, there are now about 180 bananas growing. The first bunch hangs in his living room, where he waits for them to ripen, a process that can take several days even under factory conditions.

Soules says he’s not sure what they’ll taste like so he has no plans to sell them yet, but he enjoys sharing his growing experience with friends and his social media community.

He’s already making plans to grow papaya and pineapples, and is also building a larger structure to grow his bananas in the coming years—they’re already leaning against the roof of his current greenhouse, about nine feet high.

Through these experiments, he says, he wants to change the idea of ​​what can be grown in the far north of British Columbia and in other climates across Canada.

“Don’t let your expectations be too limited,” he says. “Just try.”