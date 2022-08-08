type here...
Ban eased, first Ukraine cargo ship arrives in Turkey; Biden Urges Designation of Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism: Live Updates

By printveela editor

A cargo ship carrying 12,000 tons of Ukrainian corn arrived in Turkey on Monday, the first ship to reach its destination under a deal that eased Russia’s tight blockade of Ukraine ports.

The Turkish-flagged Polarnet docked at the port of Darins in the Gulf of Izmit, three days after setting off from Chornomorsk. The first ship to depart from Ukraine, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, left on August 1 but did not reach its destination in Lebanon and anchored off Turkey’s southern coast, according to the Marine Traffic website.

The ships are sailing under a deal to unblock grain supplies and prevent a potential global food crisis. Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo have received authorization to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports with more than 236,000 tons of grain. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations agreed last month to create a maritime corridor that would allow cargo ships to travel safely off Ukraine’s southern coast and begin unloading 20 million tons of grain.

Latest Developments:

►US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken kicked off a three-nation tour of Africa on Sunday in South Africa, one of several countries on the continent that have remained neutral on Russia’s war in Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron have also visited Africa, seeking support for their positions on the war.

► Three top Russian generals have been removed in Ukraine in what appears to be a shake-up over the poor performance of Russia’s armed forces, the British Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

► Five civilians have been killed in recent Russian and separatist attacks on cities in the Donetsk region, the part of Donbass still under Ukrainian control, regional governor Serhii Haidai reported.

The city of Mykolaiv, an important shipbuilding center near Ukraine’s largest port in Odessa, is now facing daily Russian bombardment, local officials say.

Graham, Blumenthal urged Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

At least one prominent senator from each party is pushing the Biden administration to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over its invasion of Ukraine, and they are jointly taking their case to the airwaves.

Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, both with more than a decade in the Senate, told CNN on Sunday that if President Joe Biden does not step down, they will work to get Congress to pass the bill. issues one. Usually such designation is made by the State Department.

“I hope that the president decides to take this stance willingly, and that he doesn’t take it off the table,” Blumenthal said.

Graham, who served in the Senate with Biden, drew more attention in trying to persuade the president to put more pressure on Russia by adding it to the USA’s current list of state sponsors of terrorism, which includes Iran, North Korea, Syria and Cuba. Inclusion in the list will trigger four categories of sanctions.

“Whether or not we have to legislate to make it happen — we’re ready,” Graham said.

Russia has issued a warning against terrorist designations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who has called the notion of designating her country a sponsor of terrorism “stupid” and “naive”, has threatened to sever diplomatic ties between the countries if the US makes such a decision.

“Washington risks eventually crossing the point of no return — with all the ensuing consequences,” she said last week.

The State Department says four main categories of sanctions result from state-sponsored terrorist designations. They include restrictions on US foreign aid, a ban on defense exports and sales, strict restrictions on the export of “dual-use items” with military and other uses, and miscellaneous financial and other sanctions.

Contributed by: Associated Press

