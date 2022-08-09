New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Unbeknownst to many Americans, the Chinese Communist Party has been buying our farms, land, and even our homes for decades. why So they can take our food, technology and other resources for themselves.

What’s worse – it’s completely legal. That’s why I’ve introduced a bill to ban Chinese Communists – and those who work on their behalf – from buying another handful of American soil.

In recent years, China has rapidly increased its holdings of American land, especially agricultural land. Between 2010 and 2020, China increased its agricultural land by nearly 2,500% to include more than 350,000 acres of American land. Communists have not only bought up farms and ranches in rural America, but have also taken control of food processing companies such as Virginia-based pork giant Smithfield.

Chinese Communists are undermining American agriculture in part because China cannot feed itself. China is home to about 20% of the world’s population, but has less than 10% of the world’s arable land. As a result, Beijing is forced to look elsewhere for food, especially meat and other sources of protein.

Tucker Carlson: As China Buys American Farmland, Our Food May Run Out

And CCP’s purchases in the US have paid off big. At the height of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, Smithfield made sure China would get the pork it needed — while American grocery stores ran short. By taking our land and food processing companies for themselves, the Chinese Communists take advantage of their own people and gain monopoly power over the United States.

But that’s not the only reason China is putting down roots in the United States. In some cases, they use our land as a strategic outpost to steal advanced American seeds and farming technology. In other cases, they have purchased large tracts of land near US military bases.

In North Dakota, a Chinese firm bought 300 acres just a few miles from a US Air Force base, home to some of America’s most sophisticated military drone technology. The base is also known as the “backbone of all US military communications around the world”. Similarly, in Texas, a former Chinese military official purchased more than 130,000 acres of land near Laughlin Air Force Base on the US-Mexico border.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

As young Americans leave family farms and their elderly parents retire from business, China may buy more. Millions of acres are expected to change hands over the next decade. We must be careful that they do not fall into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

But Communists aren’t just taking over American farmland—they’ve also bought up a surprising amount of American real estate. Between 2010 and 2020, the American Realtors Association estimates that Chinese nationals purchased more than $200 billion worth of American real-estate, more than any other country in the world.

China’s 300,000-plus residential purchases in the United States since 2010 pose an unknown national-security threat, in addition to fueling the rising cost of living in places like California, where Chinese nationals buy in large numbers. For America, allowing China to buy our land is a losing proposition.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The biggest enemy of our country should not be allowed to buy our motherland and turn it into real enemy territory. We would never have allowed the Russian Communists to take over our land in the last Cold War, and we must not allow the Chinese Communists to do so in this Cold War.

We must not allow any new tender of communist influence to take root on American soil. We must now ban communist land purchases.