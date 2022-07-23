New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby lost her reelection bid in the Democratic primary to defense attorney Evan Bates, who was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges alleging she used the coronavirus hardship to take money from her city retirement account.

The Associated Press called the race Friday night in favor of defense attorney Evan Bates. Bates is a former prosecutor in Baltimore, where he served from 1996 to 2002 before becoming a defense attorney.

Mosby, a Democrat, has ordered her office to stop prosecuting crimes such as drug possession, prostitution, public urination and more during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus in prisons and jails.

She rose to national prominence in 2015 when she served as the prosecutor in the Freddie Gray case. Gray was a black man who died in police custody.

Mosby was indicted in January on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications related to vacation home purchases in Florida.

Court documents allege that Mosby lied about the coronavirus hardship as a reason for making withdrawals from his city retirement account and certified and “verified” that he received at least one entitlement to a distribution under the CARES Act.[ed] Under penalties for perjury on statements and receipts made in this solicitation.”

Mosby requested two simultaneous withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account, which resulted in deposits of $36,000 and $45,000 in her bank accounts.

Federal prosecutors allege Mosby used the money for down payments on two separate vacation homes in Florida.

The indictment states that Mosby suffered no adverse financial consequences from the coronavirus pandemic and received her full salary of $247,955.58 from January 1, 2020, to December 29, 2020.

Prosecutors also allege that Mosby lied on two mortgage applications, that the IRS placed a $45,022 lien on all property owned by Mosby and her husband, and that she failed to disclose federal taxes from previous years.

Mosby is also accused of lying to get a lower interest rate on the mortgage for her Kissimmee, Florida, vacation home by saying it was a second home. Before claiming “second home rider,” Mosby entered into an agreement with a vacation home management company that gave the company control over renting out the property.

If convicted, Mosby faces up to five years in prison and up to 30 years in prison for two counts of making false mortgage applications, according to the Justice Department.

Mosby’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, said first Fox 45 i na statement that his client did nothing wrong.

“Marilyn Mosby is innocent, innocent, and we look forward to defending her in court and presenting the evidence of her innocence to a jury of her peers. We will fight these charges vigorously, and I believe once the evidence is presented that she will prevail on these trumped-up charges—five months after her election, personal, political and accusations rooted in racial hatred,” Bolden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.