The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, who is prosecuting Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on charges of perjury and false mortgage applications to purchase two vacation homes, released details of Mosby’s finances and responded to prosecutors’ attempts to strike the word “hardship.” From the proceedings.

Mosby pleaded not guilty earlier this year to a four-count charge, which alleges she withdrew $90,000 from her city retirement account to claim “adverse financial consequences” related to the COVID-19 pandemic, then used the funds to make payments on two amounts. Vacation Homes in Florida.

While Mosby claimed the withdrawal from her retirement account was adversely affected, her salary as state’s attorney increased from $141,450 in 2019 to $151,268 in 2020. She received more than $10,000 in 2020 in additional “constitutional” compensation, according to court filings.

Prosecutors allege Mosby “exploited” provisions of the CARES Act to withdraw early withdrawals from her retirement account, including $40,000 in May 2020 and an additional $50,000 in December 2020, even though she received her full salary.

“Simply put, [Mosby’s] “The false testimony allowed her to take advantage of $90,000 in funds to purchase two vacation properties,” prosecutors wrote in a filing Friday.

The government further alleges that Mosby “failed to disclose that she owed substantial amounts of federal taxes” on two mortgage applications. The IRS filed a $45,022 tax lien against her in March 2020, according to the filing.

Mosby’s lawyers, meanwhile, reiterated previous claims that federal prosecutors were biased against Mosby.

“As State’s Attorney Mosby noted in his first motion to dismiss, members of the prosecution team have historically been biased against her, and the breadth and scope of the government’s previous investigations—and the animosity that fueled them—will come into play in its own presentation of evidence,” her attorneys wrote.

Mosby is also seeking to strike the word “torture” from the lawsuit, but prosecutors argued in a filing last week that “the use of the word is neither inflammatory nor prejudicial.”

Attorneys for Mosby did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the US Attorney’s Office declined to comment and postponed the case to court.

Mosby lost a re-election bid last month to Evan Bates, who served as a prosecutor in Baltimore from 1996 to 2002 before becoming a defense attorney.