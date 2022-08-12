New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 21 games on Thursday night, defeating the Tennessee Titans 23-10.

The winning streak was the longest in NFL history entering Thursday’s game, with Baltimore last losing a game in 2015. According to the Ravens website .

The previous record was 19 consecutive preseason wins by the Green Bay Packers under legendary head coach Vince Lombardi from 1959-1962.

A preseason winning streak is something Ravens players know and are proud of.

“It’s important for the culture to show that we’re a winning team,” quarterback Tyler Huntley said, according to ESPN. “And we don’t care what kind of game it is, the Ravens are going to fight to win.”

Huntley got the starting nod in Baltimore’s first preseason game, completing 16 of 18 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

“Tyler played great. His numbers are off the charts,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “He ran the offense really well. The timing was really good in the passing game. I thought the O-line was really good.”

Huntley started in place of Lamar Jackson, who entered the final year of his contract after seeking an extension.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Friday morning that an extension for Jackson may not be completed before the first week of the regular season.

“The people I’ve been talking to believe it’s not going to go very well because of the gap in guaranteed money payment and contract structure,” Fowler said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Lamar Jackson wants very strong guarantees and he got the blueprint with Deshaun Watson and the fully guaranteed deal he got — $230 million. So, anything close to that, that’s going to be a problem for Baltimore. To get there.”

“Now, I’ve heard the Ravens have made a push in recent weeks,” Fowler continued. “After Kyler Murray’s deal was done, which reignited the quarterback market, the Ravens put forth some of their best efforts to get it done. So, maybe they can get it to the finish line.”

Baltimore’s second preseason game is Aug. 21 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.