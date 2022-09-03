New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Baltimore police say a student is dead after a shooting outside a high school Friday afternoon.

Baltimore Police Department Chief Michael Harrison said at a news conference that the shooting occurred outside Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School as students were being dismissed.

Harrison said a “great” confrontation ensued between the student and the suspect, leading to the suspect firing multiple shots at the student.

Police arrested the suspect after a short chase, Harrison said.

The victim, a high school student, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Harrison said.