A large garbage truck caught fire in Baltimore early Friday morning in dramatic video posted on social media.

Black plumes of smoke contrasted starkly against the sunny, blue sky, with small orange flames visible from the vehicle.

Baltimore firefighters union IAFF Local 734 tweeted that the fire broke out in the 900 block of Cathedral Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Fire officials were on the scene of the blaze that “is billowing black smoke downtown.”

Images posted on Twitter showed efforts to put out the fire.

According to Fox 45 Baltimore, The truck caught fire around 10.30 am local time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the station said, citing a Baltimore City Fire spokesman.

CBS Baltimore reported that no injuries were reported in the incident.