off
Video

A garbage truck catches fire in Baltimore

A garbage truck catches fire in Baltimore, sending black smoke billowing into the sky, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The cause of the fire is unclear.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A large garbage truck caught fire in Baltimore early Friday morning in dramatic video posted on social media.

Black plumes of smoke contrasted starkly against the sunny, blue sky, with small orange flames visible from the vehicle.

Baltimore firefighters union IAFF Local 734 tweeted that the fire broke out in the 900 block of Cathedral Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Fire officials were on the scene of the blaze that “is billowing black smoke downtown.”

Smoke billows from a garbage truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland

Smoke billows from a garbage truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland
(Credit: @paulafernandes/Twitter)

Air ambulance catches fire, killing patient and injuring paramedic

Images posted on Twitter showed efforts to put out the fire.

A Twitter user's video shows a garbage truck catching fire in Baltimore

A Twitter user’s video shows a garbage truck catching fire in Baltimore
(Credit: @paulafernandes/Twitter)

According to Fox 45 Baltimore, The truck caught fire around 10.30 am local time.

Maryland police search for missing 26-year-old mother Danielle Vines, infant son Christian missing for sixth day

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the station said, citing a Baltimore City Fire spokesman.

Garbage truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland

Garbage truck fire in Baltimore, Maryland
(Credit: @paulafernandes/Twitter)

Click here to get the Fox News app

CBS Baltimore reported that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.