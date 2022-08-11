New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 9-year-old Baltimore boy is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nyakaiya Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting at Stroder’s family home on the 600 block of Lynard Street, saying the boy “was playing with a loaded handgun when he accidentally discharged a 15-year-old boy in the head.”

“The 9-year-old dropped the gun and ran away,” BPD said in a Facebook post. “A search and seizure warrant was obtained. Officers seized the gun and ran a serial number. Officers learned the weapon was registered to an adult woman who is a relative of the 9-year-old boy. He serves as a family member. Armed security guard.”

Under Maryland state law, the child cannot be charged because of his age. BPD’s investigation into the shooting remains active and is “working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office pending possible charges related to this incident.”

A 9-year-old Baltimore boy shot and killed a 15-year-old girl, police said

“The boy had a problem a few weeks early, and he came with a gun to hurt a little boy, and he finally found the big sister doing the noble thing – being the big sister and telling him he wouldn’t come out, and he didn’t, and so the boy pointed a gun at her,” said Renard Parks, Stroder’s cousin. Fox 45 Baltimore.

A Baltimore teenager is serving life in prison after being charged with first-degree murder in a traffic shooting

The girl’s aunt, Doniette McCray, alleged that the boy “pulled out” a handgun and shot her niece “in the back of the head.” “It’s not an accident to me,” she told Fox 45.

The community held vigils for Strawder this week.

“We shouldn’t hold a vigil for a 15-year-old girl killed by a 9-year-old boy,” one speaker said during the vigil. “It should never happen.”

So far this year, BPD has had 202 homicides as of July 23, compared to 191 at the same time last year — a 6% increase. The police department reported 415 non-fatal shootings as of July 23, compared to 380 at the same time in 2021 — a 9% increase.

In 2021, 107 juveniles under the age of 18 were arrested, including 97 for firearm-related charges or offenses, but only five were convicted, according to data from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office obtained by FOX 45.