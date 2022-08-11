New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Indonesia will include popular tourist destination Bali as one of its priority zones for a vaccination program against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) to prevent further outbreaks, a government official said on Thursday.

Indonesia aims to control the spread of FMD by the end of this year, while cattle-producing countries such as Australia and New Zealand have stepped up their defenses against the disease after infections appeared in Bali.

“Bali vaccination is being prioritized because of the high human traffic, both domestic and international, which could be a factor in the spread of the disease,” Wiku Adisasmito, a spokesman for the government’s task force managing the outbreak, told a briefing.

Dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease in children

Australians are the top foreign visitors to Bali.

FMD is highly contagious and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other ruminant animals, but does not affect humans.

Government data showed there were 479,000 active FMD cases nationwide as of Thursday, with Bali reporting more than 500 sick animals as of Thursday.

Indonesia had vaccinated 1.33 million animals as of Thursday and plans to collect more than 28 million vaccine doses by the end of the year, according to government data.

About 116,000 animals have been vaccinated in Bali so far.

Bali ‘Suitcase Killer’ Moves Back to Chicago from Indonesia with Heather’s Daughter

Other priority zones for vaccination against FMD include livestock breeding centers such as East Java and West Nusa Tenggara, Wiku said, urging local authorities to increase animal traffic control between provinces to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.