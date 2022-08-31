New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baker Mayfield appears to be back to play for the Cleveland Browns as the newly named Carolina Panthers starting quarterback is set for the start of the 2022 regular season.

Mayfield was named the starting quarterback, beating out Sam Darnold and PJ Walker for the job. In Week 1, he plays against his former team, which he led to the playoffs, when they traded for Deshaun Watson, leaving him packing for Carolina.

According to Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Freland, Mayfield had some interesting words to say about his thinking heading into the Week 1 game.

“I’m going to bring them up,” he said of the Browns, according to what Freland shared on the “Around the NFL” podcast.

Freland, who also works as an analytics analyst for the NFL Network, shared a brief conversation with Mayfield at Bank of America Stadium.

“I went up to him and said, ‘I’m excited to see you, kick some butt,’ and I didn’t say that,” she said with a laugh. … Go kick some butt, especially week 1, I can’t wait. And he uses some adjectives and I’m like, ‘I hope you’re ready.’ He said, ‘I’ll bleep them’.”

Mayfield will have a media availability later in the week, and the comment will likely be one of the first questions he faces.

Frelund told The Associated Press that she was trying to be supportive of Mayfield and should not have disclosed what she called a private conversation.

“I’m trying to protect Baker. He’s in a good place now and focused on winning. … I’m a strong supporter of a guy who’s had a really tough offseason,” she said.

Mayfield talked about the upcoming matchup last week after being named the starter.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment. I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and it doesn’t mean anything. It will,” he said.

Mayfield’s former teammate, Myles Garrett, expressed support for Mayfield last week.

“I know he’s got that arrogance that some people associate with arrogance. But he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, and I think we are as an organization, too. So he feels it or goes about it. His mind-scape is for him to play us at the highest level. prepares for the game, whatever it is,” Garrett said.

“Of course, we use it. It’s motivation. It’s fuel. But at the end of the day a guy is going to do everything he can and try to be one percent better. We use it to hype him up or hype us up, it all adds fuel to the fire for both teams.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.