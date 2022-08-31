Baker Mayfield’s comments add spark to Cleveland Browns-Carolina Panthers Week 1 game

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield ignited what was already expected to be an emotional rollercoaster. Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns after the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night.

“I’m taking them (expletive) up,” Mayfield said of the Browns, according to Frelund on the podcast.

Freland, who works as an analytics analyst for the NFL Network, shared a story during this time. “Around the NFL” podcast With Dan Hanzus, Mark Sessler and Greg Rosenthal about her brief conversation with Mayfield at Bank of America Stadium.

“I went up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, kick some butt,’ and I didn’t say that,” Freland said with a laugh. “… Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I can’t wait. And he uses some adjectives and I’m like, ‘I hope you’re ready.’ He’s like, ‘I’m going to bleep them.”

When contacted Tuesday about a request to speak with Mayfield, the Panthers’ public relations department referred all comments to the quarterback’s media availability this week.

The Panthers are off on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday and later in a segment on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” Frelund confirmed the exchange but said she was trying to support Mayfield and not reveal what she called a private conversation. .

“I was trying to protect Baker,” Freland said. “He’s in a good place now and focused on winning. … I’m a tremendous supporter of a guy who’s had a really tough offseason.”

Mayfield made some emotional comments during his four seasons with the Browns, and the team’s decision to pursue and trade Deshaun Watson in 2018 as the No. 1 overall draft pick doesn’t fit well.

The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers on July 6 and agreed to pay $10.5 million in his contract.

Mayfield has been careful with his words when talking about the Browns since arriving in Carolina.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of affinity there,” Mayfield said last week after being named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter. “I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and not mean anything. That’s for sure.”

Mayfield didn’t say what he’ll do against the Browns, saying, “I don’t prejudge anything. Once I step on the line, I’m a contender.”

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t hear the comments directly from Mayfield, so he declined to comment on the “hearsay.”

Still, Garrett said he wasn’t surprised Mayfield would say something to shoot himself.

“I know he has that swagger, that confidence that borders on arrogance in some people’s eyes,” Garrett said after practice. “But he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, and I think we are as an organization as well. So he thinks about it or goes about it in his mind to prepare us for the game to play at the highest level for him, whatever it is.

“However, we will use it. It can be motivational. It will be fuel. But at the end of the day, a guy is going to do everything he can and try to get one thousand percent better, and if it’s used to hype him or hype us, it all adds up. Fire for both teams.”

Panthers center Bradley Bozeman said Mayfield is a fierce competitor but “a guy you want to play with.”