Baker Mayfield, the rookie’s last field goal, gave the Browns the last laugh against the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC – Baker Mayfield will have no revenge. Not now anyway.

Despite a fourth-quarter rally that saw the former Cleveland Browns franchise quarterback direct three scoring drives and a one-point lead, Mayfield couldn’t get the defensive stop he needed from the Carolina Panthers defense and a 58-yard field goal. A layup by rookie Cade York with 8 seconds left gave Cleveland a 26-24 win.

The Panthers’ last-ditch hook-and-ladder attempt failed deep in their own territory, and Cleveland escaped with the victory.

Here are three things we learned Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

4th & Monday:Subscribe to our NFL newsletter and get the latest news and stories delivered straight to your inbox

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

Comfort will take some time for Mayfield

The confusion was palpable. Mayfield started the game by batting his first pass at the line, he took several snaps throughout the game, batted two more first-half passes by defensive linemen and threw a first-half interception. Eventually, Mayfield settled in and had a better impact. He looked good on Carolina’s final drive of the first half, completing passes of 7, 16, 50 and 1 yard to set up Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown run. And he directed two fourth-quarter scoring drives (he scored on a 7-yard run, then threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson). Despite the struggles, the Panthers still have a chance. However, Mayfield certainly put his team in a hole. Going forward, finding better consistency and eliminating unnecessary errors is high on Mayfield’s to-do list. Expect some struggles as Mayfield, who joined the Panthers in July, is still learning the new offense. However, he must address ball security issues and remember that defenders are now making a conscious effort to deflect his passes on the line and adjust accordingly.

Defense, run game key to Cleveland’s early success

The Browns opted against trading for Jimmy Garoppolo after learning Watson would serve an 11-game suspension, and they have a lot of faith in Jacoby Brissett. Sure, he has his limitations, but he does a good job of playing within the framework of the offense and rarely forces things. The Browns believe they have enough talent on both sides of the ball to make up for Brissett’s shortcomings and still be competitive. They rely heavily on the two-headed rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and their stout defense, and those two elements help keep them in most games. An effective run game helped the Browns win time of possession battles by a healthy margin and put Brissett in several third-and-manageable situations. Meanwhile, the defense sacked Mayfield four times and denied the Panthers seven of 11 third downs. The Browns will face more formidable opponents than Carolina moving forward, so the challenge will be more intense. But the Browns feel good about the talent surrounding Brissett. Brissett wasn’t perfect, but with the game on the line, he did what the Browns needed and moved them into position for the game-winning field goal.

A healthy McCaffrey makes all the difference

The Panthers certainly had their issues at quarterback the past two seasons, but McCaffrey’s limited availability also had a lot to do with their offensive struggles. Healthy again after playing a combined 10 games over the last two seasons, the versatile running back bailed out Mayfield and the offense multiple times. He didn’t tear it up, rushing for just 33 yards on nine carries and recording three catches for 24 yards. But McCaffrey showed his old self. McCaffrey’s more prominent presence and his ability to stay healthy should go a long way in helping ease the pressure on Mayfield and keep the Panthers in games.