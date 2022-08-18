New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When and if The Carolina Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield The assumption is that he will be named the starting quarterback come week one of the 2022 NFL season when the Panthers take on Mayfield’s former team, the Cleveland Browns, in July.

Those expectations appear to be correct, with reports from Carolina that Mayfield will be named the starting quarterback at the start of the regular season. According to the Athletic.

Mayfield is competing with 2018 First round draft pick Sam Darnold Carolina made the trade before the 2021 season.

News of Mayfield being named QB1 should be music to the ears of wide receiver Robby Anderson, who recently praised his new quarterback for his confidence and leadership.

“He’s brilliant,” Anderson said He told reporters on Tuesday . “He picked up the offense fast. I like his energy. I like a lot about him. I like his leadership and his confidence.”

That contrasted with some of Anderson’s comments on Instagram, where he responded to an NFL Network report that the Panthers were interested in trading for Mayfield with a “nooo” comment.

Anderson later deleted the post and explained that his comment was merely a defense of Darnold, a relationship dating back to their days with the New York Jets.

“What I was doing was protecting Sam, you know what I’m saying?” Anderson said on the “I’m an Athlete” podcast in July. “Because I think me and Sam have chemistry, but I want to start all over again, you know what I’m saying? That’s no disrespect to him. It really happened. For the defense of who my quarterback is right now.”