Baker Mayfield beats out Sam Darnold to become Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback

Mark an NFL quarterback competition as settled.

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday morning that Baker Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick, for whom they traded in July, beating out incumbent Sam Darnold for the starting job.

“As we begin this process, we’re looking at three things,” Panthers coach Matt Rule said in an article posted to the franchise on Monday. Official website. “Number one, mastery on offense, number two, situational football excellence and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s our focus.

“Baker has made a lot of progress, a lot of growth in three areas in a short amount of time.”

Mayfield will make his Carolina regular season debut on Sept. 11 in Charlotte against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

In four seasons for the Browns, Mayfield played mostly well, battling injuries and a roster and front office that underwent a complete turnaround. In Cleveland, he completed 61.6% of his throws for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns against 56 interceptions. He was a key figure in the 2020 season, as the Browns went 11-5 and snapped a 17-year playoff drought.

Never miss a snap: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

The Browns, however, decided to go in a different direction and traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.

Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 in the deal for Mayfield, but Cleveland agreed to pay about $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18.885 million contract to complete the deal.

Last season for the Panthers, his first in Carolina, Darnold appeared in 12 games and started 11 of them. He had a hot start to the season, where he had success running the ball and scoring on the ground, but his play declined as the season progressed. He completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also posted 222 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers also have quarterbacks PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral, but Corral suffered a torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot Friday. The injury is expected to sideline Corral for a significant amount of time, possibly the entire season.

“All in all, we felt we had to have a really strong quarterback room and have every quarterback ready to play,” Rule said. “The reality of this league is that most teams play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked very hard, played well for us in training camp and is ready to go if and when it’s needed.”