Bailey’s outburst scores a point after Haaland’s first goal

Aston Villa may not have been able to stop Erling Haaland, but Steven Gerrard’s team didn’t let the striker riot and win Manchester City. Haaland’s stoppage was a daunting prospect in itself, but given the way City gutted Nottingham Forest midweek, it was an impressive moment for Villa, who equalized thanks to a fine finish by Leon Bailey for the first time. With Haaland scoring his 10th goal in six games early in the second half, it looked like City would add to Gerrard’s misery, but Villa got up to take the point and, after all, it was Pep Guardiola with his white shirt sleeves rolled up. in desperation he left, clattering his tongue, on the touchline.

Riyad Mahrez somehow fired wide with two minutes left, moments after Rodri saw the whistle go wide of the post. But Villa will claim they were denied a win when substitute Philippe Coutinho hit the crossbar after referee Simon Hooper had already blown his whistle because assistant referee Adrian Holmes raised the flag offside. Many City players had stopped by the time the ball flew past Ederson.

Haaland started this game with hopes of becoming the first player in 76 years to score a hat-trick in a third consecutive top-flight match, but in the first half that escaped Pep Guardiola’s hands, City failed to feed Haaland’s car. Four minutes later, Kyle Walker drove into Villa’s penalty area on the ceiling, but instead of heading for Haaland, who was crouching to his left, he rushed past. It seemed like a stupid decision considering Haaland had scored six of his nine goals before the ball was in play. Walker raised his hands in regret. His goal was to make the score 10. Another apology came to Haaland when the returning Kevin De Bruyne, who replaced Julián Álvarez in City’s only sub, overcooked a through ball that left the City striker no chance.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Premier League Live! Read more

Ilkay Gundogan missed another tempting opportunity after the race between Matty Cash, who had to retire with a hamstring problem, and Ezri Konsa. Gundogan seemed to time his run perfectly, but was unable to catch a dangerous pass from De Bruyne from the right flank. Whatever the case, City moved forward grabbing the ball, and when Ollie Watkins was able to hold the ball and win a foul for Villa, it seemed like something to celebrate. It was a generally demoralizing existence for Villa until, seven minutes before half-time, Ashley Young, replacing Cash on the right flank, took the lead against De Bruyne as City looked to gallop ahead on the counterattack.

Young cleared the danger and found Douglas Louis, who Arsenal made three extreme offers for, who slipped Watkins behind John Stones. Watkins made a touch, made a couple of steps and, now the corner became more uncomfortable, landed a low diagonal shot on goal, which Stones was able to deflect for a corner. Gerrard was quick to cheer for his players’ efforts and the home crowd responded in turn. Before that, visitors had dominated, and every time the City quietly felt halfway, there was a quiet lull. Rodri, dressed in City’s yellow and black stripes, his shirt neatly tucked into his shorts, was in charge of things alongside City captain Gundogan.

Tyrone Mings seemed to take pleasure in trying to tame Haaland but lost a wrestling match with a striker ahead of that early Walker chance, and Haaland went unnoticed when he hammered a cross into the net five minutes into the second half. Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne exchanged passes from the right, while the latter made a circular pass from the right. The ball flew over Emiliano Martinez and Haaland just poked at the back post.

Erling Haaland scored 10 goals in his first six league matches. Photograph: Jeff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images

Just as Villa figured out how to choke City, who Gerrard called a superpower, they were guilty of giving the most accurate scorer in world football the most routine result. But Haaland, who lacked a first-half serve in which he made 10 touches, has an insatiable appetite and forced a free block from a shot on goal shortly after the hour before Martinez saved another shot that was clearly headed for the bottom corner.

Shortly thereafter, Mings tripped Haaland on the D edge as the attacker crept into some space and a free kick resulted in De Bruyne landing a surprisingly accurate right foot shot to the top of the crossbar. City should have ended the game, but when Bayley equalized they couldn’t claim they hadn’t been warned. Before the hour, Watkins played on Jacob Ramsey, who, if not for his slightly heavy touch and Ederson’s vigilance, who rushed to retrieve the ball, could have scored. Shortly thereafter, Bailey skewed on a half-volley, and then, in the 74th minute, he equalized. Ramsey shuffled down the left flank and focused on Bayley who sent the ball into the corner.

Even when something goes wrong, the city of Haaland will rise from the rubble. De Bruyne landed a shot on goal that hit Haaland in the butt, but seconds after the striker berated himself for getting in the way, he revived as Villa’s jersey triangle fell asleep. Haaland controlled the ball and deftly tossed it towards de Bruyne, who shot wide of the target.