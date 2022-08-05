New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was charged in May with two counts of domestic battery, has been placed on administrative leave, the team confirmed Friday.

The incident happened on May 7, and according to ESPN, Saxon and a woman got into an argument at a Costco near Indianapolis. The dispute continued at the woman’s house.

Saxon is alleged to have assaulted the woman in front of a child under the age of 16.

Court records say Saxon punched the woman several times and at one point she fell into the garage door. The woman also alleged that Saxon told her, “You got your gun? You can shoot me now!”

He was indicted 18 days later.

“We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as necessary,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “This matter is currently under review in accordance with league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We have no further comment pending further proceedings.”

If convicted of both charges, Saxon could face up to 3 ½ years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. He was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.

A restraining order was issued and the coach was fitted with GPS, but it was removed on 21 July.

The 56-year-old has been with the Cardinals since 2019 and has been an assistant for 23 years following an eight-year playing career in the league.