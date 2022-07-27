Backed by Tyreek Hill, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa faces big expectations in crucial year

Miami Gardens, Fla. – Pressure?

What pressure?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa praises his new star receiver Tyreek Hill as “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

Sure, it can add some.

Others ranked Tagovailoa outside the top 25 quarterbacks in the NFL due to his arm strength, size and incomplete evaluation over two seasons.

A criticism that Tagovailoa might enjoy debunking.

Tagovailoa, entering his third NFL season, is doing his best to ignore what critics and naysayers have to say about his career, while Hill — his biggest cheerleader this offseason — continues to publicly speak in his favor.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who starred out of Alabama. “I would say I never put pressure on myself, but that comes with position,” said Tagoailoa, the No. 5 pick.

“There’s always pressure playing this position and playing in the NFL.”

As Miami’s first training camp began Wednesday, Tagovailoa was 3 of 6 on 12 plays under center in 11-on-11 drills.

Tagovailoa could have been sacked three times if the Dolphins’ defense had been active, but he didn’t throw an interception even though two passes were deflected by defenders. His best passes of the day were a play-action pass to second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle and a 35-yard dime to Hill during a 7-on-7 practice.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, tasked with furthering Tagovailoa’s development, wants to gradually increase practice intensity while keeping practices relatively short to avoid overloading players early on.

“Once you get back into a rhythm, I think things start to click on both sides of the ball,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa had a 13-8 record as a Dolphins starter under former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Although the Dolphins have had successful seasons, they have failed to make the playoffs and have only made it three times since 2001.

But the new additions bring plenty of excitement to Miami.

McDaniel’s quirky but infectious energy has ignited the Dolphins, the offensive scheme he installed as Kyle Shanahan’s right-hand man in San Francisco and Atlanta is fueling Tagovailoa’s game and resurgent Miami’s run game.

Miami signed 10-year veteran left tackle Terran Armstead, the NFL’s worst in Tagovailoa’s first two seasons.

Waddle, who set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie, and fourth-year tight end Mike Gesicki return on offense, while star cornerback Xavion Howard leads Miami’s defense.

Hill has been Tagovailoa’s most outspoken supporter since the Dolphins acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs and made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. Hill will make $30 million annually and $72.2 million guaranteed from a four-year, $120 million contract.

And the Dolphins are certainly getting their money’s worth with his efforts to build Tagovailoa’s confidence ahead of their first season.

“It’s amazing to have that kind of support from someone like that,” Tagowailoa said of Hill.

Hill said Tagovailoa was more accurate this offseason than Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback he won a Super Bowl with in 2020.

And he’s technically correct: For their careers, Tagovailoa has a 66.2 completion percentage, while Mahomes has a 66.1.

Hill also acknowledged that Tagovailoa is entering a crucial Year 3 on short leashes as NFL teams hope to find their franchise starter.

“It’s a lot of people taking their words back about what they said [Tua],” Hill said this offseason on his podcast.

McDaniel likes how Hill is building his young quarterback’s confidence ahead of their first season.

“If Tyreek is saying it, he believes it,” McDaniel said. “Tyreek believes in his quarterback and that’s a good thing, and they’re going to continue to work together to make that relationship the best it can be going forward.”

Tagovailoa could smile and take it all in stride.

Critics and even preseason quarterback rankings.

But there is nothing unheard of in his career.

“To me, if I can’t hear you, you’re not that important to me,” Tagovailoa said when asked about the critical preseason fodder.

Under McDaniel, Dolphins brass and their fans expect Tagovailoa to live up to the star potential he showed as a college standout at Alabama this season.

“It’s been a great year for all of us. … With Tua being our leader and our nucleus, we can all help him and he can help us,” Armstead said.

“There’s no extra pressure on Tua. The defense has to be better for him and it will be. He has more weapons than ever. We’re looking to improve and it’s just Day 1. We’ve got a long way to go to see the potential and it’s going to take everybody.