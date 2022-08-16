New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In this new age of technology, it is important that our children have the most advanced tools by the time they return from school.

But most of today’s gadgets are very expensive.

CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday to share how consumers can get great gadgets at a better price, showing off his best tech knowledge of the school year.

“Students [are] Coming back to class … they want and need to have that edge,” he said.

Knutson’s first tool to give students a “practical and smart” boost in the classroom is the Neo SmartPen, which can sync with Apple and Android devices.

The pen, available on Amazon for $109, copies what’s written on paper and transfers it to your device.

For younger students, introducing STEM learning can provide a big leg-up at an early age.

Knutson credits the company Educational Insights with creating early learning products like My First Telescope and My First Microscope by GeoSafari Jr.

The microscope is available at Walmart for $22.96.

“You’re giving your child an opportunity to learn and engage before they even get to class,” he said.

“It’s exciting to get our kids to learn — and it does.”

Knutsson’s third product is the brand new ARC Open Ear Wireless Headphones by Clear Audio.

The headphone design rests on the ear rather than inside the ear canal, so users can naturally hear their surroundings.

According to cyberguy.com, “smart, great-sounding” ear buds are great for high school and college students.

Another product recommended by Knutsson is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone, with a foldable touch screen.

The phone, which starts at just $99, also supports a special back-to-school deal until the end of August, according to Knutson.

TotalAV Antivirus Pro 2022 Virus Protection is the ultimate product to keep every technology device safe from cyber threats.

“Would you go out in the sun without sunscreen?” Knutson asked.

“No.”

Antivirus protection is now offered for a limited-time $14.95 deal for the first year, available at cyberguy.com.