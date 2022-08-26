New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Whether you’re a college student or browsing backpacks for little ones headed to kindergarten, there’s a smart product to consider.

Read on for a roundup of backpacks for students of all ages and design preferences.

There’s enough variety here for everyone – and lots of interesting choices.

Check out this series of 13 options.

JCPenney Fuel Deluxe Lunch Combo Backpack, starting at $19.99

Do you have a child who brings lunch to school?

This backpack and matching lunch bag comes in a variety of colors and patterns, including deep cobalt with a floral design and fog blue pearl with unicorns, cupcakes, stars, hearts and more (pictured above).

The backpack has two main storage compartments and an inner tech sleeve, as well as two side hydration pockets. The lunch bag is insulated and detachable.

ChampsSports.com Nike Youth Brasilia JDI Mini Backpack, $25

A solid choice for a pre-schooler, the Nike Youth Brasilia JDI Mini Backpack features a cool spotted animal print design and is easy for little ones to carry thanks to padded shoulder straps.

It’s also got zippered pockets and an exterior pocket to store a water bottle.

PersonalizationMall.com Construction Embroidered Children’s Backpack, $29.99

Young builders will be delighted with this construction-themed backpack, complete with a choice name on the front flap.

Best for children between the ages of five and eight, this bag is made with a nylon lining that is machine washable and a 100% cotton/poly quilted twill outer shell.

Use it for a teenager at school – or hide it with stuff for a sleepover at grandma and grandpa’s house.

STM Goods Myth Backpack, $119.95

This bag’s cleverly designed SlingTech technology keeps your laptop off the edge of the pack; That way, it won’t move around when you’re on the go.

Organized interior pockets look great for pens, calculators, glasses cases and more.

Additionally, the back-panel-and-yoke system helps distribute your weight to protect you from back pain and tension in your neck and shoulders.

It also has a water-repellent coating.

Bespoke Post United by Blue EcoTransit Backpack, Alpine Blue, $98

This bespoke post found and designed by United by Blue may be ideal for the eco-conscious student.

It is made from recycled materials that keep plastic out of the ocean. United Buy Blue cleans a pound of trash from the oceans for every piece sold.

Storage wise, there is room for one A full-sized laptop (in a designated sleeve) and an exterior pocket for a water bottle, as well as a zippered pocket. Heavy, water-resistant poly canvas is built to last for many seasons to come.

Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic, $99

For the student who appreciates both fashion and function, consider this sturdy model from Topo Designs.

Made from durable recycled nylon, the water-resistant pack cloth upper features expandable side pockets with cinch-top closure, an internal laptop sleeve and a large zippered front pocket.

Choose from a wide range of colors, from solid olive to a combination of blue and khaki.

Printed. Backpacks, from $68

For art and design connoisseurs, there’s a new line of printed backpacks that can be personalized with a leather tag with a name or monogram for an additional $15.

Shoppers can choose from petite sizes for kindergarten through second grades or classic sizes with leather bases intended for third through ninth graders.

Some options include the Go Bananas print by Baumbirdy and the Pink Flight print by Tati Abaurre.

All designs are designed by independent artists to suit any student’s taste or style.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Kenneth Cole Reaction Pack-of-All-Trades Multi-Pocket 17″ Laptop and Tablet Backpack, $99.99

Ideal for students looking for a stylish way to carry their laptop, this bag can hold most laptops with a 17-inch screen in a padded pocket, offers several zippered accessory pockets, and comes with padded, ergonomic shoulder straps.

Bonus: There’s an upright trolley tunnel that fits over most luggage for easy, hands-free carrying while traveling.

namuk Eon 14L Backpack, $129

For those looking to splurge on young outdoor enthusiasts, this option might be worth considering for ages two to 12.

According to the brand’s website, the waterproof backpack is made of textile fibers that are 15 times stronger than steel.

It also has reflective draw cords for visibility in twilight, which can compress the bag when the load is light. The inner lining can be easily removed for cleaning or to use as a sit pad on your next adventure on the trails.

A few more specs: removable waist straps, bottle holder and OEKO-TEX 100 certification, which means it’s been tested for harmful substances.

JCPenney Adidas Excel 6 Backpack, $39.99

Another option from JCPenney is for the sporty student.

It has two mesh side water bottle pockets that can fit up to two 32-ounce bottles to keep kids hydrated during practice; A laptop protective sleeve for computers up to 15-inches; And four exterior zip pockets to keep kids organized.

Plus, there are padded straps, 100% recycled polyester, and a low price point for a name brand.

Hannah Anderson Classic Backpack, $40

For a backpack, choose from bold designs like space-themed interstellar or blue checkerboard.

This heavy-duty backpack has plenty of room for all your little one’s essentials. Additionally, the ergonomic straps make this bag more comfortable on children’s smaller frames.

Pair it with the Hannah Anderson Classic Lunch Bag ($20.80) for a complete back-to-school set.

R. Riveter Corbin Backpack, $298

Another splurge item: For the fashion-forward college or grad student, there’s the Corbin Backpack, handcrafted in America by military spouses.

It is made of premium leather and water resistant canvas. It comes in black, fatigue green, liberty green and riveter camo – and has several handy zippered and open pockets.

The bag can be worn as a backpack or converted into a messenger style bag. Name of the bag? Margaret Corbin was an American soldier who fought in the American Revolutionary War.

Lola + The Boys Backpacks, from $36

Order one of these great backpacks from LolaAndTheBoys.com, Nordstrom, Kitson, and Maisonette (they’re also coming to Amazon soon).

With fanciful designs like the Holographic Mini Rainbow Backpack ($48), the Bunny Pop-It Fidget Backpack ($36) and the Navy Space Adventure Backpack ($40), there are plenty of options to choose from.

Note: The brand is designed for kids sizes 2-14.