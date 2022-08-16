New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shopping for back-to-school supplies is on the minds of millions of American families — and with today’s high inflation, parents pay more attention to what’s printed on the price tags.

“Come August, families with school-age children may not be prepared for the prices of clothes, supplies, uniforms and equipment they’ll need to buy,” said finder.com personal finance expert Laura Adams.

“A money-saving trick for back-to-school shopping Making a budget And assuming you’ll probably end up buying more than you expected.”

Here are 10 tips from savings experts on how to get deals for back to school 2022.

Be sure to share these tips with any college or graduate school student or student parent.

1. Download cash back apps

“Apps like Ibotta, Checkout 51 and Rakuten are worthy of your phone’s valuable real estate,” consumer analyst Julie Ramhold told dealnews.com, a shopping comparison website.

These apps can be used in-store and online to get cash back on certain purchases, she said.

“You can get cashback on everything from groceries to school lunches to gas for driving to different stores to get the best prices, and whether it’s a new wardrobe or a backpack or just new supplies. The school year,” she added.

Individually, it might not seem like much — but together, these savings add up, she says.

2. Download traditional store apps too

In addition to exclusive apps like the ones mentioned above, many retailers offer apps with exclusive savings.

“A lot of stores offer extra discounts/coupons by having their app – so download it,” Kassandra Vargas, a college senior and lifestyle blogger with 44,000 TikTok followers and with whom she shares her “deals of the day,” told Fox News Digital.

“For example, Bed Bath & Beyond has a College Pass where you can save 20% on your total purchase every time you shop and use that pass in your app. It’s a great way to save on college needs this year.” she said.

3. Sign up for promotional email lists

Vargas claims she tried to stick to her emails Find the best sales.

“I suggest creating a separate email address if you don’t like your personal emails being spammed with those emails,” she said.

“Those emails are definitely worth getting because you’ll also get access to advance deals and personalized discount codes,” Vargas added.

4. Buy used

“Department stores, Thrift stores and secondhand sites (like ThreadUp and Poshmark) are a great way to get new items for a fraction of the price,” said Trey Bodge, smart shopping expert at Truetrae.com.

“It works well for younger children because they’re not as unique as teenagers.”

“Along those lines, consider buying used musical instruments and sports equipment (as long as it’s safe),” suggests Bodge. “You can even sell gently used items and make some cash!”

5. Look at what you already have

It may take some time, but your credit card statement will thank you.

“Take a look at last year’s school supplies and see what’s salvageable, and have your kids try on all of their school clothes,” says Bodge.

“Then, based on what you need versus what you have, create a list. This will help you avoid buying things you don’t need.”

You may even find that you have more of a certain item (say, notebooks or highlighters) than you originally thought — and be able to donate the extra to a local school supply drive.

6. Use coupon sites

Apps aren’t the only way to keep your wallet green.

“Sites like couponcabin.com have lots of back-to-school offers, many of which can be combined with existing retailer sales,” says Bodge.

“For example, if you’re buying something at forever21.com, you can get 8.25% cashback on top of any sale Forever21 has. You can get 4% cashback at Bloomingdale’s and more,” Bodge added.

CouponCabin.com also has a “browser extension that, once installed, will automatically alert you to these sales and run coupons for you at checkout Retailer site.”

Another option is capitoneshopping.com’s free browser extension that automatically applies coupon codes as you search the Internet.

You can use coupon sites to set up deal alerts “on specific items you need, like a scientific calculator or a laptop,” says Bodge.

Try slickdeals.net for this feature — “And after you enter the item name [you seek]You will receive an alert when it goes on sale,” Bodge said.

7. Take advantage of college programs

If you’re a student like Vargas, she suggests enrolling in programs that offer college discounts.

She said many sites like Prime Student, Unidays, Student Beams, Student Universe are offering discounts to students.

“With Prime Student, I’ve rented a few textbooks for a semester for less than $10,” Vargas added.

8. Shop on sales tax holidays

“Sales tax holidays, which vary from state to state, are another great way for many to cut costs Back to school expenses,” said Adams.

“So, find out when your state skips sales tax and put it on your calendar.”

You may want to schedule a reminder email for yourself so you don’t forget to grab your reusable shopping bags and hit the aisles of your nearest store.

9. Host a back-to-school swap

“A fun way to save money is to invite other families to a back-to-school exchange,” Adams suggests.

“Everyone brings things they don’t need, like outgrown clothes, backpacks and unused supplies, but might be what someone else is looking for,” she says.

A similar cooperative idea is to split the cost with others.

Sharing large orders with another family or group is a great way to save on back-to-school supplies, Adams said.

“Bulk orders of paper, pencils, notebooks and other essentials will cost you less per item,” she says.

10. Shop in the moment It’s back-to-school season

For some shopping needs, you can postpone purchases until the semester is in full swing.

“When you’re in college, you realize that some supplies aren’t always an urgent need. So, wait,” advises Vargas.

“During the second week of September, all school supplies will be discounted up to 75% off the regular price [their] Prescribed Retail.”

“It may seem like you need to get everything on your supply list for the back-to-school season, but the truth is there are some items you can wait until later to buy and save more,” echoes Ramhold, citing backpacks and lunchboxes. You won’t see big discounts during the early back-to-school sales.

“However, if you wait until after Labor Day, retailers will be trying to clear out the remnants of back-to-school items, so you can see some really big discounts on these types of products,” she says.

Ramhold says to try to put off a few weeks of the school year for things you don’t need immediately.

Back then, “discounts increased because demand decreased.”