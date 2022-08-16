New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This year’s back-to-school essentials seem to be more expensive.

Because of today’s sky-high inflation, most families plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

But there are some smart ways to cut back-to-school bills — and it can all be done on your phone or computer.

CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined “Fox & Friends” on Monday to share some tips and ideas on how to save in big ways by downloading retail apps and visiting manufacturer sites.

Knutson advises parents and guardians to download specific apps for retailers such as Target and Walmart; He says there will be “exclusive, in-app, confidentiality agreements” available for use.

Manufacturers like Crayola also offer exclusive deals on their websites, including 15% off for spending $40.

“So, if you go in that direction you’ll find exclusive manufacturer discounts,” he said.

CyberGuy’s second way to save is by using discount and price comparison apps like Flipp; It shows local sales circulars.

“All you have to do is put in your zip code and presto — it’ll show you things you can’t see in newspapers and other deals,” he said.

Shoppers can also create a watch list through the Flip app or online to track deals on each item, he added.

A third tip is to download cash-back shopping apps like Rakuten, which send shoppers money back just for spending.

“You won’t get rich on this, but it will shave some money,” he said.

A fourth way to save is by downloading PayPal Honey, a browser plug-in that automatically scopes and applies coupon codes to valid purchases.

Knutson’s final advice?

Many people don’t realize that some second-hand products can be “open box and brand new,” so shop around for refurbished and new products, he says.

Cyberguy points out to viewers that Amazon Warehouses, an online outlet that’s part of Amazon, offers gently used, refurbished items — while other sites, like BookFinder, sell second-hand textbooks exclusively.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article Click here to access it.