With inflation hitting every American, packing lunch for kids can be expensive this school year.

Illinois mom of five and YouTuber Meghan Birch joined “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday to share her best tips and tricks for cutting back-to-school grocery bills.

Birch’s first tip for today’s parents is to plan meals ahead of time before heading to the supermarket.

Mom showed an example of a grocery list broken down into a table that separates each food item, such as fruits, vegetables, and snacks.

Second, she recommends involving children in the shopping process to ensure parents and caregivers are spending money on food that isn’t wasted.

“Ask what they like, so you’re buying things they’ll actually eat,” she says.

Birch suggests parents invest in reusable items like lunchboxes, plastic containers and thermoses.

There is no need to buy disposable plastic bags,’ she said.

“Especially if you have more kids — it really adds up over time.”

Tip no. 3 Consider buying food in bulk because bulk items cost less per ounce or serving, Birch says.

Another way to save — her fourth tip — is to buy store brand items instead of name brand, which Birch says saves consumers money.

“The other day, I bought a bag of pretzels for about $2 less than the name brand sitting next to it,” she says.

Birch’s fifth tip is to skip convenience foods like pre-bagged, individual snack packs.

“You’re going to get more. You’re going to save more,” she said.

For her sixth tip, Mom encourages parents to think outside the box when packing lunches.

That means packing leftovers in a thermos to keep food warm, throwing in healthy pairings like apples and peanut butter or carrots and hummus — or freezing baked goods and letting them defrost on the way to school.

Another easy way to save?

Send kids to school with water in a reusable bottle – instead of juice or other drinks.

“Very cost effective and you don’t have to worry about spills with milk and juice,” she says.

Birch’s final tip is to review what your children are eating or not eating – to avoid wasting food in the future.

“Wasted food is always wasted money,” she said.