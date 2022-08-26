New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Back-to-school season can be tough for many reasons.

Transitioning back to a school-year schedule can be challenging for young students as they face changes like new teachers, new classrooms, and new peer groups — a challenge that parents and families must manage.

Dr. Douglas Newton, a psychiatrist and Sondermind Chief Medical Officer based in Denver, Colorado, shared with Fox News Digital the importance of paying attention to our children’s mental health before sending them off to school.

“Be aware of your own feelings as well as the child’s feelings,” he says. “That includes being a little anxious about going back to school.”

Newton explained that returning-to-school anxiety can arise for a variety of reasons — everything from the simple anticipation of facing something new to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or other major changes.

A psychiatrist shared that more than 70% of students experience some form of anxiety before returning to school.

According to various studies, especially among marginalized communities, Newton stated, anxiety and depression among children have increased by almost 50% in the last few years.

This influx has translated directly into a nearly 50% increase in hospitalizations for mental and behavioral health issues, Newton said.

For parents and caregivers preparing for back-to-school time, Newton offers her best tips for keeping tabs on your child’s mental health, starting with a simple chat.

1. Sit down and check in

It may seem like an obvious start, but hectic schedules can prevent parents from slowing down and asking their kids: “How are you?”

“Sit down with your kids and ask them how they’re doing and how they’re feeling,” he says.

Newton said the conversation can go a little differently depending on the age of the child.

Teenagers are less inclined to express their emotions, but young children who cannot verbalize how they feel may show their feelings through physical reactions such as headaches or stomach aches.

Children may appear more withdrawn at home or in social settings.

“As a parent you’re probably more likely to ask questions and pay attention to some of the patterns that are being put off for your child,” he says.

2. Observe physiological reactions and behavioral changes

Other physical reactions to anxiety in children include problems sleeping or eating — or overeating.

Children may appear more withdrawn at home or in social settings and may be irritable or easily angered.

Newton noted that engaging in negative self-talk, expressing feelings of hopelessness or “not being good enough,” is an indicator of poor mental health.

Another warning sign to watch for is changes in friend group — it directly correlates to a change in behavior.

Major changes in friend groups can also trigger anxiety, as can other stressors throughout the school year, such as end-of-semester exams.

3. Reassure children if they are anxious

If your child has expressed feelings of anxiety before returning to school, the best next step is to reassure your child that others are experiencing the same feelings, Newton says.

Tell them, “Don’t be shy. It’s okay.” “‘It happens to a lot of kids.’

When kids are anxious, Newton says it’s also important for parents to remind them of their support — and reassure them that these feelings won’t last forever.

Newton points out that sometimes people have no control over their emotions or what will happen in the future.

Brainstorming other factors beyond human control is also a good exercise, he said.

Communicating your child’s feelings back to you, whether it’s about feeling anxious in general or experiencing physical setbacks, can ease some of the anxiety.

4. Start troubleshooting

The next natural step is to come up with solutions to manage your child’s mental health.

Empowering your child “can be really helpful,” says Newton, starting by communicating new ways to overcome a problem together.

A support community can also help.

Parents can work on building a strong support system by checking in and connecting with their children’s friends and families.

Additionally, using distractions can help reduce a child’s anxiety.

“At this point, take off that pressure valve and make something fun or interesting,” he said.

As the school year progresses, Newton parents encourage their children to participate in extracurricular activities so they can surround themselves with support.

“It’s very protective to have other things you’re involved in,” he says, “whether it’s sports, music or clubs.”

5. Ask the tough questions (you’re allowed to)

If mental health problems persist and become more of a concern in the family, parents may need to push harder, Newton suggests.

Moms and dads, of course, know their kids best, and it’s a personal judgment call — but don’t avoid an uncomfortable conversation about suicide (with kids of a certain age) when dealing with mental health with your kids, he says. .

Newton says it’s okay for parents to ask their children if they’re having thoughts of harming themselves or even suicidal.

Various studies suggest that these thoughts do not increase the likelihood that people will harm themselves.

“Don’t panic if they’re really talking about depression or anxiety or worry,” Newton said.

“If you’re worried, it’s important to know that it’s okay to have that conversation.”

Newton reminded parents that if concern for a child’s safety is high, professional help is available in the form of treatment and emergency resources.

This includes dialing 988, a new suicide crisis line.