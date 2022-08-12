New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Back-to-school season is already upon us.

As millions of parents and caregivers across the country prepare their children for the new year of learning, few know how much they spend on school supplies.

Few even know how many students and teachers attend public and private institutions – and other key facts about this time of the year.

Here are 10 back-to-school facts that shed light on how many kids (and adults) are enrolled in our nation’s academies.

$111B – The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that back-to-school spending for grades K-12 will reach $37 billion in 2022.

College students, on the other hand, can spend a total of $74 billion.

$864 and $1,199 – American families spend an average of $864 on back-to-school items and an average of $1,199 on back-to-college items, the NRF estimates.

Electronics is said to be the highest spending category for both groups.

128,961 – The US Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported that there were 98,469 public schools and 30,492 private schools in the country from 2019 to 2020.

The agency has not released more updated data at this time.

54.1M – In the fall of 2020, there were 49.4 million public school students, NCES said. About 34.1 million of those students span Pre-K and through 8th grade, while about 15.3 million span 9th through 12th grade.

About 4.7 million students in the US attend private schools in the US

1.6M- In terms of homeschooling, NCES reports that there were approximately 1.69 million homeschoolers in the US when it was last checked in 2016.

73M – When college students and adult learners are factored in, the total number of students enrolled since the fall of 2020 reached 73 million, according to data in the US Census Bureau’s Back-to-School report, which culled information from the 2020 County Business Pattern Survey. Demographic Survey and School System Financial Survey.

3.7M- NCES estimates that 3.7 million teachers will be working in US schools in the 2019-2020 school year.

Of these, 3.2 million teachers work in public schools, while nearly 500,000 work in private schools.

180 – While school calendars vary by state, city and neighborhood, the average American student spends 180 days in school in a given year, NCES reports.

Schools in the US usually start in late August or early September.

6.64 – NCES also found that the average American school day lasts 6.64 hours.

Texas has the longest school day average, with a typical day lasting 7.17 hours.

$32K, $39K and $73K – The US Census Bureau’s “Fun Facts: Back-to-School” report says “education paid off” for adult workers in 2020, with annual salaries increasing for each education level.

American adults with no high school diploma and less than a 9th grade education earned about $32,000 a year, while high school graduates and GED recipients earned about $39,000.

College graduates with bachelor’s degrees earned about $73,000.