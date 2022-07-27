New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Inflation is the highest it has been in four decades, as every parent today knows all too well. At the gas pump, the grocery store and everywhere else, consumers are feeling the pinch.

Add in the costs involved as our kids head back to school soon (supplies, clothes, lunches, gear) — and it’s just a recipe for financial disaster.

As a mother of four school-aged children, I know this all too well (my weekly grocery bill recently topped $600!). A survey by Deloitte showed that parents will spend an average of more than $600 per child this year, which represents an increase of 8%.

If you’re a parent of multiple kids, you’ll need to plan on spending thousands of dollars before you even snap a first-day photo at the bus stop.

To mitigate the upcoming A late-summer money squeezeHere are some of the best places to shop for your kids’ essentials — plus the experts’ top tips for saving by category.

Clothing and gear

Lauren Greatman, an Oswego, New York-based frugal living expert and mother of four, believes warehouse clubs can save families up to $500 a year.

For just a small annual fee, like a chain BJ’s, Costco and Sam’s Club Food, supplies, and most other household items such as toiletries (and in some cases, even other items such as electronics, clothing, and shoes) are discounted.

why Because people buy in bulk (you need to be a member to buy).

When it comes time to dress your kids for the upcoming school year, Greutman also suggests shopping online through cash-back sites like Swagbucks or Ebates.

“My kids’ school has a Facebook group where parents swap gently used clothes that their kids have outgrown.”

She also recommends finding coupons on sites like Retailmenot, as well as online clothing swap groups.

If your school doesn’t have one, now would be a great time to start one.

Likewise, check out online thrift stores like Swap.com, ThredUp.com, and Schoola.com — all of which offer discounted clothing at retail prices.

Nina Tooley, Idaho-based mom and founder of The Cool Down, swears by online frugality.

For example, sneakers can be one of the biggest expenses but one you don’t want to skimp on — and a recent search on ThredUP turned up a pair of New Balance sneakers in good condition for just $19.99.

“As a bonus, you’re also helping prevent waste and pollution,” Tooley said.

“Sometimes when we think we’re getting a deal, we’ll actually walk out with 10 more bags of stuff we didn’t intend to buy.”

Outlet shops have always been a smart go-to — and Tooley agrees; They can be an attractive prospect for parents.

“The key is to make sure the quality is the same, because sometimes brands create separate lines for outlet stores, where the quality isn’t as good,” explains Tooley.

Also, be careful not to get caught up in impulse buying.

“Sometimes just when we think we’re getting a deal, we end up walking out with 10 more bags of stuff we didn’t intend to buy—and spending more.”

Hitting the store armed with a list — and sticking to it — can be helpful in avoiding the urge to splurge.

Another helpful tip: buy clothes that will go away, so you don’t have to change them right away.

Invest in “staples” for your kids as opposed to trendier items.

Greatman advises investing in “staples” as opposed to trendier items. For example, a website called PatPat offers a collection called GoNeat, which are essentially stain-resistant kids’ t-shirts, for less than $15.

Shoe line PediPed (PediPed.com) offers solutions for fast-growing feet. This is a line equipped with its Flex Fit System, which provides an additional 2-millimeter insert used to customize the fit of your child’s shoe.

supply

Supply can be difficult. The school or teacher gives a list and you are expected to buy everything on it.

In this case, the early bird saves.

Joe LeMay is the founder and CEO of RocketBook, a school-supply company based in Boston, Massachusetts.

He says that “companies often discount their devices before the school year — so parents should be proactive and sign up for newsletters or email alerts from their favorite brands to stay on top of any upcoming sales periods.”

Savvy parents aren’t the only ones buying reusable water bottles.

It can also be helpful to buy important items in bulk, such as pencils, index cards, and folders.

For about $44, you can buy RocketBook’s reusable multi-subject notebook, which lets students write on its 70 pages with a special pen and then wipes clean when done.

Not only does this allow them to be reusable; This cuts down on buying multiple notebooks for different subjects.

RocketBook products are also cloud-connected through the company’s app, so you can save and archive notes.

A great idea: Split bulk deals with other parents who buy the same item.

It can also be helpful to purchase important items in bulk, such as pencils, index cards, and folders, especially if you have more than one child.

You can also split bulk deals with other parents buying similar items (this is where that swap Facebook group can come in handy!).

lunch

Today, with inflation, feeding our children healthy food is more challenging.

“Avoid items that conveniently come in single or individual servings,” says Tooley, as these items are often expensive.

Instead, buy bulk items (like a large container of goldfish crackers or a large bunch of carrots) and ziplock bags in bulk (or even at the dollar store).

It will last you weeks and save you money. Planning will also help when buying in bulk.

“Choose some lunch combos that you can make over and over again, like a sandwich with carrots, crackers, and apple slices,” Tooley advises, “because it’ll be easier on you and cheaper.”

Tooley also recommends investing in a durable and washable stainless steel lunch box (one with separate compartments can cut down on those plastic bags, too).

A leak-proof one can be found on Amazon for $25; Tooley claims her 8-year-old son has used it since pre-school.

Food co-ops are a way for groups of individuals to get together, buy in bulk, and enjoy big savings.

“Just imagine 1,000 people getting together who are looking for the same product and negotiating a wholesale price to split it up among the participants,” says Grutman.

Co-ops have formed across the country and are a great way to save on fruits, vegetables, dairy and even meat, she says.

Don’t forget a reusable water bottle. Look for one that is stainless steel, chip-proof, dishwasher-safe, and has the fewest parts to clean and maintain.

A great resource is LocalHarvest.Org; Try to find one near you.

Bottled water, milk and juice boxes can get expensive. Don’t forget a reusable water bottle. Look for one that is stainless steel, chip-proof, dishwasher safe and clean, and has the fewest parts to maintain.

Amazon offers great variety for decent prices and free shipping if you’re a Prime member.

Sports and activities

What happens outside of school can be costly. This means sports and extracurricular activities.

Even if the sport (or sports) your child chooses is school-based, you still need to invest in gear, uniforms, practice clothes, balls, and more.

Collectively, my family of four is involved in six different sports — that’s a lot of gear!

I came across a company called Plate Crate (www.platecrate.com), which offers monthly subscription boxes for sports like soccer and baseball and gives customers 50% off the content if you buy it retail.

This mom is also a big fan of the Dick’s chain, which sends you coupons if you subscribe to their scorecard program, email and text alerts.