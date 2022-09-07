New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some of America’s parents still feel pressure to pull their children out of the traditional classroom.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up education in America, parents and guardians are more inclined to educate their children in their own homes.

Homeschool.com editor-in-chief and Georgia mother of six Jamie Gaddy explained the growing interest in homeschooling across the country in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Back-to-school mental health: How to check your kids before they get on the school bus

“Homeschooling will explode in 2020,” she said. “Our community has doubled. Interest has gone through the roof.”

Although the homeschool bubble will start to “flatten a little bit” in 2021, Gaddy says many parents who gave homeschool a shot are stuck with it.

Now, there are an estimated 10 million homeless people in the US, up from about five million before the pandemic.

High School Students Have Strongest Shot at Success with Career Technical Education: ‘A Win-Win’

The Senoia, Georgia, mother — who homeschooled all six of her children and successfully graduated three — is a strong advocate for homeschooling.

The curriculum is tailored to a child’s specific needs and interests, she said, as opposed to the one-size-fits-all learning approach in many public and private institutions.

“You can customize this education,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be special.”

“It’s really exciting when you see a child completely learning and loving it because that education matches them.”

Back-to-school by the numbers: Key statistics about students, teachers and the school year

After spending 15 years as a teacher and frustrated with an education model that no longer “clicked,” Gadi decided to teach her children herself.

“Once I did that, I never looked back,” she said. “It was a truly wonderful adventure.”

After 16 years, Gadi said home schooling has brought the focus back to “family roots,” which “makes our culture and our country great.”

For parents looking to do the same, here are some helpful tips on how to bring school home.

1. Relax

Groove no. 1 Message for Parents Breathe.

“It’s not something you take lightly,” she says of homeschooling. “I mean, it’s your child’s education.”

“Everybody has some anxiety about it, everybody has some worries — but if you let that rule the day, it kind of robs you of the joy.”

Kirk Cameron touts parent-led home education movement as millions wave goodbye to public schools

A homeschooling expert advises parents to take a step back and look at their family, their children and themselves to start the process carefully.

2. Check your state’s legal requirements

Each US state has its own legal requirements for homeschooling.

Gaddy advises parents to check their state’s guidelines before diving, as some states may have “additional requirements.”

“None of them are extreme, but some of them take some planning and preparation and time to accomplish,” she said. “So, make sure you follow them.”

Parents sign off on myths about homeschooling: ‘People think we sit in our houses all day’

Gadi reminded that parents are also responsible for keeping records of their children’s grades digitally or in a notebook.

3. Use available resources

There are many types of homeschooling resources available.

According to Gadi, home appliance suppliers have recently exploded.

This includes companies like Home Science Tools that offer kits for projects like experiments and dissections.

For parents who are intimidated by high-level curriculum, Gadi said, checking out online resources — where faculty are available to teach students a subject remotely — is a good idea.

“It takes a weight off your shoulders, but you can sit there and listen and learn with them,” she says.

School supplies don’t have to cost you: An Ohio consignment store owner has a great plan

While parents aim to personalize their child’s education, Gaddy recommends websites like homeschool.com that offer helpful tools to make the job a little easier.

For example, kids interested in technology may need a fully online curriculum, she said, while a literacy-based curriculum is better suited for kids who love to read.

“It’s important to take those steps and start off on the right foot,” she says.

Book lovers across America should know the ‘story’ of these 5 great cities

“If you jump into any old curriculum, it may not fit well and it may make you miserable.”

4. Be flexible

It may take some effort to narrow down the right curriculum and educational setup for your family.

When it comes to bringing school home, Gadi said it’s hard to separate work and play and juggle.

“We have to learn to flip our schedule — maybe today we have to do chores and homeschool,” she said.

“Flexibility is really the key.”

5. Connect with the community

Parents should connect with others in their communities to share ideas and thoughts, Gadi recommended.

Even as schools reopen, the surge in home education continues

“We have a wonderful Facebook community where you can ask questions and lots of other parents jump in and share,” she said.

“I encourage parents to join a local group and ask questions.”

Any questions about homeschooling and such connections can be supportive.

Gaddy says people are quick to assume that homeschooled kids are unsocial — but the truth is, “homeschoolers are busy.”

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“We’re trying to take advantage of educational opportunities everywhere,” she said.

“You hear about educational days and special programs at museums – well, usually, you’ll find homemakers there.”

Gaddy says many homeschoolers will attest to struggling to “actually stay at home.”

“Our kids are usually involved in sports, extracurricular activities like every other kid,” she said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Although some consider homeschooling “inferior,” Gaddy notes that most homeschooled students score 10% to 20% higher on the SAT and ACT tests.

“College professors like homeschool students because they’re attentive, they care, they’re engaged in class,” she says. “They’re just into it.”